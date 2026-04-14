Light Sheet Imaging in Cardiac Disease Models
Webinar

Light Sheet Imaging in Cardiac Disease Models

In this webinar, Kyle Kern and Isuru Karunaratne will explore how high-resolution imaging enables functional analysis of cardiac organoids for disease modeling and drug screening.

Share

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand. 

Wednesday, June 10th, 2026
 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM ET 

Modeling human cardiac physiology remains a central challenge in cardiovascular research, particularly for evaluating functional responses to therapeutic compounds. Advances in imaging technologies and human-derived tissue systems are improving the ability to assess cardiac contractility and calcium signaling within intact, 3D structures. Light-sheet microscopy provides high-resolution visualization of live tissues, enabling more physiologically relevant analysis of cardiac function.

In this webinar, brought to you by Miltenyi Biotec, Kyle Kern, product manager at Miltenyi Biotec, and Isuru Karunaratne, senior scientist at Novoheart, will discuss the application of light-sheet imaging with the UltraMicroscope Blaze platform in cardiac organoid research. The discussion will highlight Novoheart’s human mini-heart platform and its use in disease modeling and drug screening, including studies such as the MUSIC-HFpEF trial. The session will also address approaches for integrating live tissue imaging with functional assays to evaluate cardiac performance.

Topics to be covered

  • Principles of light sheet microscopy for 3D tissue imaging
  • Live imaging of cardiac contractility and calcium transients
  • Functional analysis of cardiac organoids in drug screening workflows
  • Application of human heart organoid systems in disease modeling
  • Integration of imaging platforms with contractility measurement tools
Kyle Kern

Kyle Kern, PhD
Product Manager
Miltenyi Biotec

Isuru Karunaratne, PhD

Isuru Karunaratne, PhD 
Senior Scientist
Novoheart

Sponsored by

  • Miltenyi

Top Image Credit:

iStock:Alena Butusava

July digest cover
July 2026

Polyacrylamide Gels Turn into Mini Sculptures

Instead of discarding used polyacrylamide gels, biochemist Palina Kot reshapes them into artworks that reflect the realities of scientific research.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Optimizing NGS Library Preparation for Reliable Sequencing Data

Optimizing NGS Library Preparation for Reliable Sequencing Data

Covaris
Mapping Clonal Mosaicism in Aging Tissues

Mapping Clonal Mosaicism in Aging Tissues

Mission bio
Advancing Skin Research With Scalable 3D Human Skin Organoids

Advancing Skin Research With Scalable 3D Human Skin Organoids

Lonza
Characterizing Gene Therapy Vectors With Analytical Ultracentrifugation

Characterizing Gene Therapy Vectors With Analytical Ultracentrifugation

Beckman Coulter

Products

Product News

DNA Script Logo

DNA Script expands access to on-demand DNA synthesis in India through distributor agreement with Imperial Life Sciences

Leica Logo

Leica Biosystems to Acquire StatLab

DeNovix Logo

DeNovix Releases CellGlow, the Instant Cell Viability Assay

OrganaBio Logo

OrganaBio Expands Rapid PBMC Processing to San Diego at Excellos Labs