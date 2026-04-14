Light Sheet Imaging in Cardiac Disease Models

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand.

Wednesday, June 10th, 2026

11:00 AM - 12:30 PM ET

Modeling human cardiac physiology remains a central challenge in cardiovascular research, particularly for evaluating functional responses to therapeutic compounds. Advances in imaging technologies and human-derived tissue systems are improving the ability to assess cardiac contractility and calcium signaling within intact , 3D structures. Light-sheet microscopy provides high-resolution visualization of live tissues, enabling more physiologically relevant analysis of cardiac function.

In this webinar, brought to you by Miltenyi Biotec, Kyle Kern, product manager at Miltenyi Biotec, and Isuru Karunaratne, senior scientist at Novoheart, will discuss the application of light-sheet imaging with the UltraMicroscope Blaze platform in cardiac organoid research. The discussion will highlight Novoheart’s human mini-heart platform and its use in disease modeling and drug screening, including studies such as the MUSIC-HFpEF trial. The session will also address approaches for integrating live tissue imaging with functional assays to evaluate cardiac performance.

Topics to be covered

Principles of light sheet microscopy for 3D tissue imaging

Live imaging of cardiac contractility and calcium transients

Functional analysis of cardiac organoids in drug screening workflows

Application of human heart organoid systems in disease modeling

Integration of imaging platforms with contractility measurement tools