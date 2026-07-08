Lonza Expands Strategic Collaboration with Leading US Biopharmaceutical Company

Lonza, the world’s leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced an expanded strategic collaboration with a leading US-based biopharmaceutical company.

The expansion adds two biologics programs to be produced commercially, with the option for two more, and further strengthens an established multi-year relationship, including long-term commitments across a broad portfolio of multiple biologics programs. This evolving portfolio of innovative programs supports flexibility in demand and development risk, with the ability to scale programs over time, including the transition into commercial manufacturing.

In recent years, Lonza has steadily expanded the existing customer relationship, resulting in agreements with the potential of a cumulative multi-billion CHF value, underscoring strong long-term outsourcing demand for, and the attractiveness of, Lonza’s integrated offering.

The development and manufacturing services under the strategic partnership will be provided from all of Lonza’s US commercial-scale biologics sites, complemented by Lonza’s drug substance and drug product development and manufacturing capacities in Europe. The multi‑site agreement provides geographic flexibility, supply security, and access to specialized capabilities where needed, while supporting the customer’s long‑term growth strategy.

Lonza will leverage its broad technology portfolio for mammalian antibodies, including advanced process intensification such as N-1 perfusion. In addition, Lonza supports the company with manufacturing process optimizations that will materially reduce cycle times across selected programs. Across the portfolio of contracts, Lonza will also deliver end-to-end support, including drug product manufacturing and related services, enabling a seamless transition from drug substance to final dosage form.

Gordon Bates, Head of Integrated Biologics at Lonza, said: “This strategic collaboration demonstrates Lonza’s role as a trusted manufacturing partner for large biopharmaceutical companies. By combining cutting-edge science, smart technology and lean manufacturing in our global network, Lonza enables customers to advance complex portfolios, combining speed and flexibility with high quality and reliability.”