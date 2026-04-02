Worldwide, more than 330 million people have depression, with major depressive disorder representing one of the most common psychiatric disorders in clinics. Up to 30 percent of these patients don’t have improved mood after trying two different medications, at which point their provider may consider their condition to be treatment-resistant depression.1

In addition to altered mood, people with depression also often experience physiological symptoms, such as sleep problems, digestive disorders, and changes to their blood pressure or heart rate. However, these symptoms also occur when the autonomic nervous system, responsible for maintaining normal bodily functions through the sympathetic and parasympathetic branches, is dysfunctional. Dysregulation in this system can lead to oxidative stress that can strain mitochondria and decrease cardiac function, reducing proper blood circulation.

In an observational study, researchers saw that a subset of people receiving treatment for autonomic dysfunction and who also had treatment-resistant depression experienced improvement in many of their depression-related symptoms. The study, published in Brain Medicine, suggests that some complicated cases of depression could have systemic origins, offering new treatment options for patients.2

“For too long, psychiatry has accepted the label of treatment-resistant depression as a verdict rather than a question,” said Michele Pato, a psychiatrist at The State University of New Jersey and study coauthor in a press statement. She added that, if many of a patient’s symptoms point to autonomic dysfunction, physicians should explore that as a potential contributing factor. “Perhaps it was not the patient who failed. Perhaps the diagnostic framework failed them,” Pato said.

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In their initial study, the group enrolled more than 8,000 patients with autonomic dysfunction to evaluate the effects of pharmacological and non-pharmacological interventions to reestablish proper cardiovascular and nervous system functions. More than 2,000 patients in the study had depression or depression-like symptoms that were unsuccessfully treated with medication. The researchers focused on this subpopulation in the present study.

The traditional method for measuring autonomic functions relies on cardiac activity only, which can fail to properly distinguish sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous responses. To address this, the researchers used a monitoring approach that included respiratory function, which allowed them to measure sympathetic and parasympathetic responses independently, more accurately identifying the source of patient symptoms.3

At the study baseline, most patients with depression or depression-like symptoms reported experiences related to preclinical orthostatic dysfunction—experiencing dizziness or other issues upon sitting or standing up due to dysregulated blood pressure. Just over half of these individuals indicated symptoms associated with excess parasympathetic activity, which include sleep difficulties, stress, nausea, and fainting.

After measuring these sympathetic and parasympathetic variables, all patients in the study received either pharmacologic treatment, non-prescription interventions, or a combination of these, for nine to 12 months. Medication therapy consisted of agents to improve cardiovascular function, while non-pharmacological options included low-grade exercise or alpha lipoic acid as an antioxidant to address mitochondrial damage.

All patients, regardless of their treatment plan, saw improvement in some of their symptoms, including those related to depression.

The researchers proposed that the reduced cardiovascular function in patients with autonomic dysfunctions decreased the amount of oxygen and nutrients to the brain when people were in upright positions throughout the day. This stress, they hypothesized, could lead to the symptoms of brain fog and depressed mood that the patients reported.

“What we found, again and again, was that these patients were not treatment resistant in any meaningful psychiatric sense. Their brains were being starved of blood. The sympathetic system was failing to move blood upward, or the parasympathetic system was dilating vessels at exactly the wrong moment, or both. Once you measure the two branches independently and correct the specific imbalance, the so-called depression lifts, not because we treated depression, but because we treated the physiology that was masquerading as depression,” said Joseph Colombo, a neurologist at the Franklin Cardiovascular Associates PA, in the press release. Colombo also developed the monitoring strategy and technology used in the study.

The authors acknowledged that since the present study was conducted within centers specialized for autonomic disorders, it may be subject to referral bias in the patient population. Additionally, the researchers did not directly assess depression with standard psychiatric scales. The team said that subsequent studies directly comparing autonomic dysfunction therapy to the current standard of care as interventions for treatment-resistant depression should be conducted.