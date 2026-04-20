An illustration of differently shaped human cells on a blue background.
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Maestro TrayZ: Automated, Real-Time Cell Analysis for Drug Discovery

Automate real-time, label-free cell assays with Maestro TrayZ. Capture dynamic cellular responses with high sensitivity and reproducibility while scaling throughput for screening workflows—without dyes, labels, or endpoint limitations.

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Maestro TrayZ

Maestro TrayZ brings automation to real-time, label-free cell analysis, enabling drug discovery teams to scale kinetic assays without sacrificing data quality. Built on the proven Maestro Z platform, TrayZ integrates multiplate handling with continuous impedance-based measurements to reveal dynamic cellular responses that traditional endpoint assays miss.

In modern discovery workflows, biology unfolds over time—but many assays still rely on static, destructive endpoints. Maestro TrayZ solves this limitation by delivering continuous, noninvasive measurements of cell behavior, allowing researchers to track proliferation, cytotoxicity, barrier integrity, and signaling responses in real time. This kinetic resolution provides deeper insight into compound effects, including timing, potency, and duration.

By eliminating dyes, labels, and wash steps, TrayZ preserves native cell biology while reducing assay complexity and variability. The result is highly sensitive, reproducible data that enables earlier and more confident decision-making in screening and lead optimization. Subtle or transient phenotypic changes—often missed by conventional assays—can be detected and quantified with precision.

TrayZ is designed for scalability and integration. Its automated data acquisition reduces hands-on time and supports higher-throughput workflows, making it ideal for pharma and CRO environments managing large compound libraries. Combined with standardized consumables and intuitive analysis software, TrayZ streamlines assay setup, execution, and interpretation across teams.

Operating within a controlled incubator environment, Maestro TrayZ maintains stable physiological conditions throughout experiments, supporting natural cell behavior and improving data consistency over long-term recordings. This ensures that observed responses more accurately reflect true biology rather than artifacts introduced by environmental variability.

As part of the Maestro platform ecosystem, TrayZ offers a seamless path from benchtop assays to automated and high-throughput screening. Whether optimizing assays or scaling programs, teams can adopt a consistent, reproducible workflow that grows with their needs.

Maestro TrayZ empowers researchers to see biology in motion—unlocking richer insights, improving efficiency, and advancing drug discovery with data they can trust.

Specification
Value
Detection method
Label-free impedance-based cell analysis
Throughput4 x 96-well plates
Environmental controls
Incubator-based
Dimensions
440 x 450 x 60 mm
Barcode plate tracking
Yes
Automated acquisition
Yes
Acquisition frequencies
1, 10, 41.5 kHz

Sponsored by

  • Axion Biosystems

Top Image Credit:

©iStock, Rasi Bhadramani

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