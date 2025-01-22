December 2024
Detection or Deception: The Double-Edged Sword of AI in Research Misconduct
New artificial intelligence tools help scientists fight back against a rising tide of research misconduct, but is it enough?
XX Marks the Spot: Addressing Sex Bias in Neuroscience
Neuroscience research historically overlooked female subjects. Today, researchers actively rebalance the scales.
Synthetic Biology is in Fashion
Scientists are pulling on the protein threads that bind textiles and cosmetics together.
Turning on the Bat Signal
Research into bat immune systems may help keep humans safe from viral attacks.
Ephemeral Life
Recent advances in modeling the human placenta may inform placental disorders like preeclampsia
Defying Dogma
To understand how memories are formed and maintained, neuroscientists travel far beyond the cell body in search of answers.
Divvying Up Duties
Bacteria cooperate to benefit the collective, but cheaters can rig the system
The Cancer Code
Once dismissed as genomic noise, some noncoding sequences (and the microproteins they encode) play important roles in cancer
Cell Matters
From eukaryote evolution to bacterial hijacking, researchers peer ever further into the building blocks of life
Rethinking Neuroscience
From the cerebellum to neurodegenerative disease, researchers are giving old science a fresh look
Know Thy Enemy
Understanding how SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses interact with their victims
Cracking Cancer's Mysteries
Tumors’ unstable genomes and unique microbiomes may present new targets for understanding and treating the disease
Return of the worms
Researchers are carefully considering the therapeutic potential of helminths