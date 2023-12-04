Magazine Issue

ADVERTISEMENT
Science and educational objects with a world globe floating on a background
Scientists Trot the Globe but Stay Sci-lingual
Academics adapt to new cultures and people, bonding with scientific commonalities.
A syringe delivering a fleet of DNA nanorobots to a cancer cell.
Building Biomolecular Machines
Danielle Gerhard, PhD | Jan 1, 2024 | 2 min read
William Shih draws inspiration from origami and jigsaw puzzles in his quest to build bigger DNA nanorobots.
A blue immune cell with a red halo sits in the middle of a yellow spill from a tipping beer mug to the right. Blue bacteria surround the cell.
Science Crossword Puzzle
Stella Zawistowski | Jan 1, 2024 | 2 min read
Put on your thinking cap, and take on this fun challenge.
The image shows different people exercising in a gym.
What Happens to Muscles During Exercise?
Mariella Bodemeier Loayza Careaga, PhD | Jan 1, 2024 | 2 min read
Exercise changes our muscles, but its molecular effects depend on the type of exercise. 
A blue immune cell with a red halo sits in the middle of a yellow spill from a tipping beer mug to the right. Blue bacteria surround the cell.
Alcohol Leaves its Mark on Immune Cells
Shelby Bradford, PhD | Jan 1, 2024 | 2 min read
The immune system's recovery from chronic alcohol use could take longer than some rehabilitation periods due to alcohol's effects on stem cells.
Test tubes in laboratory, 96 microwells microplate with ABTS
AI-Powered Automation: Revolutionizing 3D Cell Culture
The Scientist Staff | Jan 1, 2024 | 2 min read
Researchers streamline cell culture with automated systems, incorporating machine learning to save time and improve reproducibility.
An automated pipetting instrument dispenses green liquid into a clear 96-well plate.
Breaking Down Barriers to Single-Cell Resolution
The Scientist Staff | Jan 1, 2024 | 2 min read
Microfluidic digital dispensing technology can gently isolate viable and healthy cells suitable for a range of downstream applications.
A mouse embryo in which the head, spine, and limb buds are visible.
Illuminating Craniofacial Development
Hannah Thomasy, PhD | Jan 1, 2024 | 2 min read
Paul Trainor delves into the genetic and environmental factors that shape the head and face.
A woman is outside with a scent trail behind her that attracts two hungry mosquitoes.
Why Do Mosquitoes Bite Some People More Than Others?
Laura Tran, PhD | Jan 1, 2024 | 2 min read
Scientists itch to decipher the cues that make some people mosquito magnets.
Orange powder in a silver spoon, surrounded by orange pills on a blue background.
Turmeric Tackles Antimicrobial Resistance
Danielle Gerhard, PhD | Jan 1, 2024 | 2 min read
An active ingredient in turmeric interacts with light to resensitize pathogens to antibiotics.
Image of a floating ghost
Analyzing Phantom Spectra
Hannah Thomasy, PhD | Jan 1, 2024 | 2 min read
Katarzyna Tych wants to normalize failure as part of the scientific process.
Abstract illustration depicting coronavirus research concept.
Curiosity and Compassion Fuel Rare Disease Research
The Scientist Staff | Jan 1, 2024 | 1 min read
Lauren Drouin shares how personal connections and scientific curiosities drive her work on gene therapy viral vectors. 
Piet Borst sits at his desk.
A Journey With Metabolism, Parasites, and Cancer
Laura Tran, PhD | Dec 4, 2023 | 7 min read
Piet Borst led stellar work on cell organelles, trypanosomes, and cancer drug resistance during the golden age of biology.
Conceptual image of DNA strands
Downsizing DNA
Aparna Nathan, PhD | Dec 4, 2023 | 10 min read
Some species remove up to 90 percent of their genomes during development, but why or how this happens is still a mystery.
Infographic showing how a viral protein expression method links proteins and their coding instructions
Infographic: Phage Display Allows Rapid Screening of Millions of Peptides
Shelby Bradford, PhD | Dec 4, 2023 | 3 min read
A viral protein expression method links proteins and their coding instructions, enabling easier target identification for downstream analysis.
Mouse silhouette in a brain image
A Story of Mice and FIRE
Niamh McNamara, PhD and Veronique Miron, PhD | Dec 4, 2023 | 9 min read
Studying how microglia control myelin growth and prevent its degeneration helps scientists better understand and address neurodegenerative diseases.
Two hands cut and manipulate the genome surrounded by different organs of interest.
The Cre-loxP System: A Powerful Tool in the Genetic Toolbox
Laura Tran, PhD | Dec 4, 2023 | 9 min read
Standing at the cornerstone of genetic research, Cre-loxP recombination serves as molecular scissors for precisely manipulating the genome.
Infographic showing placenta development
Infographic: Early Placenta Development Sets the Stage
Danielle Gerhard, PhD | Dec 4, 2023 | 2 min read
During early pregnancy, the placenta remodels the uterine environment to support fetal growth
Infographic showing the multifaceted role of mitochondria
Infographic: Mitochondria, the Cellular Processors
Danielle Gerhard, PhD | Dec 4, 2023 | 1 min read
Following decades of being called “the powerhouse of the cell,” researchers recently proposed a new description that reflects the multifaceted roles of mitochondria.
Illustration of scientists collaborating
When Scientists Collaborate, Science Progresses
Meenakshi Prabhune, PhD | Dec 4, 2023 | 3 min read
Behind every successful scientist, there is another scientist.
