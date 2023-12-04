Magazine Issue

ADVERTISEMENT
Academics adapt to new cultures and people, bonding with scientific commonalities.
Building Biomolecular Machines
Danielle Gerhard, PhD
| Jan 1, 2024
| 2 min read
William Shih draws inspiration from origami and jigsaw puzzles in his quest to build bigger DNA nanorobots.
Science Crossword Puzzle
Stella Zawistowski
| Jan 1, 2024
| 2 min read
Put on your thinking cap, and take on this fun challenge.
What Happens to Muscles During Exercise?
Mariella Bodemeier Loayza Careaga, PhD
| Jan 1, 2024
| 2 min read
Exercise changes our muscles, but its molecular effects depend on the type of exercise.
Alcohol Leaves its Mark on Immune Cells
Shelby Bradford, PhD
| Jan 1, 2024
| 2 min read
The immune system's recovery from chronic alcohol use could take longer than some rehabilitation periods due to alcohol's effects on stem cells.
AI-Powered Automation: Revolutionizing 3D Cell Culture
The Scientist
Staff
| Jan 1, 2024
| 2 min read
Researchers streamline cell culture with automated systems, incorporating machine learning to save time and improve reproducibility.
Breaking Down Barriers to Single-Cell Resolution
The Scientist
Staff
| Jan 1, 2024
| 2 min read
Microfluidic digital dispensing technology can gently isolate viable and healthy cells suitable for a range of downstream applications.
Illuminating Craniofacial Development
Hannah Thomasy, PhD
| Jan 1, 2024
| 2 min read
Paul Trainor delves into the genetic and environmental factors that shape the head and face.
Why Do Mosquitoes Bite Some People More Than Others?
Laura Tran, PhD
| Jan 1, 2024
| 2 min read
Scientists itch to decipher the cues that make some people mosquito magnets.
Turmeric Tackles Antimicrobial Resistance
Danielle Gerhard, PhD
| Jan 1, 2024
| 2 min read
An active ingredient in turmeric interacts with light to resensitize pathogens to antibiotics.
Analyzing Phantom Spectra
Hannah Thomasy, PhD
| Jan 1, 2024
| 2 min read
Katarzyna Tych wants to normalize failure as part of the scientific process.
Curiosity and Compassion Fuel Rare Disease Research
The Scientist
Staff
| Jan 1, 2024
| 1 min read
Lauren Drouin shares how personal connections and scientific curiosities drive her work on gene therapy viral vectors.
A Journey With Metabolism, Parasites, and Cancer
Laura Tran, PhD
| Dec 4, 2023
| 7 min read
Piet Borst led stellar work on cell organelles, trypanosomes, and cancer drug resistance during the golden age of biology.
Downsizing DNA
Aparna Nathan, PhD
| Dec 4, 2023
| 10 min read
Some species remove up to 90 percent of their genomes during development, but why or how this happens is still a mystery.
Infographic: Phage Display Allows Rapid Screening of Millions of Peptides
Shelby Bradford, PhD
| Dec 4, 2023
| 3 min read
A viral protein expression method links proteins and their coding instructions, enabling easier target identification for downstream analysis.
A Story of Mice and FIRE
Niamh McNamara, PhD and Veronique Miron, PhD
| Dec 4, 2023
| 9 min read
Studying how microglia control myelin growth and prevent its degeneration helps scientists better understand and address neurodegenerative diseases.
The Cre-
loxP
System: A Powerful Tool in the Genetic Toolbox
Laura Tran, PhD
| Dec 4, 2023
| 9 min read
Standing at the cornerstone of genetic research, Cre-
loxP
recombination serves as molecular scissors for precisely manipulating the genome.
Infographic: Early Placenta Development Sets the Stage
Danielle Gerhard, PhD
| Dec 4, 2023
| 2 min read
During early pregnancy, the placenta remodels the uterine environment to support fetal growth
Infographic: Mitochondria, the Cellular Processors
Danielle Gerhard, PhD
| Dec 4, 2023
| 1 min read
Following decades of being called “the powerhouse of the cell,” researchers recently proposed a new description that reflects the multifaceted roles of mitochondria.
When Scientists Collaborate, Science Progresses
Meenakshi Prabhune, PhD
| Dec 4, 2023
| 3 min read
Behind every successful scientist, there is another scientist.
