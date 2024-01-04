Click the puzzle for a full-size, interactive version.
STELLA ZAWISTOWSKI
ACROSS
1. Having no traces of life 4. Angiosperm's reproductive organ 8. Invertebrate's eyespot 9. Insect that produces a gall 10. Award for a fun and unusual scientific achievement 12. Pulls on 13. Adjusts to a new environment 16. Rodent known for its wrinkly pink skin 18. Catchall survey category 20. Teeth also known as cuspids 21. Organisms with offspring 22. Visibly emotional, in a way
DOWN
1. Receptor-activating substance 2. One who studies the seas 3. Adjust to a standard, as a centrifuge 4. Rock formed from rapidly cooling lava 5. Some reproductive cells 6. Mental health disorder that may be linked to DNA methylation 7. Most frequent value in a data set 11. Name for Mars that comes from the oxidized iron in its soil 14. Meet the expectations of 15. Protective gear for scientists or painters 17. Saponification product 19. Go fast on foot
This exclusive article was first published in TS Digest
This Issue
February 2024
