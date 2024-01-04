1. Having no traces of life 4. Angiosperm's reproductive organ 8. Invertebrate's eyespot 9. Insect that produces a gall 10. Award for a fun and unusual scientific achievement 12. Pulls on 13. Adjusts to a new environment 16. Rodent known for its wrinkly pink skin 18. Catchall survey category 20. Teeth also known as cuspids 21. Organisms with offspring 22. Visibly emotional, in a way

DOWN

1. Receptor-activating substance

2. One who studies the seas

3. Adjust to a standard, as a centrifuge

4. Rock formed from rapidly cooling lava

5. Some reproductive cells

6. Mental health disorder that may be linked to DNA methylation

7. Most frequent value in a data set

11. Name for Mars that comes from the oxidized iron in its soil

14. Meet the expectations of

15. Protective gear for scientists or painters

17. Saponification product

19. Go fast on foot