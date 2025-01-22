Genetics and tolerance shake up how alcohol affects each person, creating a unique cocktail of experiences.View this Issue
Experts from the Women’s Brain Foundation and bit.bio will explore the importance of sex-specific in vitro models for neurological research and drug discovery.
Discover how scientists are designing the next groundbreaking vaccines against infectious diseases.
In this webinar, Linghua Wang and Jeremy Goecks will talk about technology that enables new approaches for a better understanding of tumors on a cellular, spatial, and environmental level.
Explore how researchers use organoids to understand tissue regeneration and develop novel therapies.
Partnership complements Sapient’s mass spectrometry-based proteomics services, extends multi-omics solutions, and will enable development of NULISAseq™ assays under regulated guidance
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIO.B), a global leader in life science research and clinical diagnostics products, today announced the launch of Vericheck ddPCR™ Empty-Full Capsid Kits for adeno-associated virus (AAV) serotypes 2 and 8, enabling determination of capsid titer, genome titer, and percentage of full capsids in purified or unpurified (crude lysate) samples.
PCR-based sterility methods can quickly and sensitively detect bacterial and fungal contamination.
Explore how the design and application of appropriate assay controls ensure accurate and reproducible qPCR results.