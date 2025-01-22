Bio-Rad Extends Range of Vericheck ddPCR Empty-Full Capsid Kits to Optimize AAV Vector Characterization

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIO.B), a global leader in life science research and clinical diagnostics products, today announced the launch of Vericheck ddPCR™ Empty-Full Capsid Kits for adeno-associated virus (AAV) serotypes 2 and 8, enabling determination of capsid titer, genome titer, and percentage of full capsids in purified or unpurified (crude lysate) samples.