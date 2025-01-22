the-scientist Logo
December 2017

The Embryo's Secrets Revealed

Genomic reprogramming in early development

November 2017

The Mosaic Brain

Functional implications of a complex neural ecosystem

October 2017

A Natural Archive

The practical challenges of storing data in DNA

September 2017

Healing with Hallucinogens

The therapeutic benefits of psychedelic drugs

July/August 2017

DNA Erector Sets

New blueprints for the double helix

June 2017

Foregoing Food

The physiological effects of fasting

May 2017

Rapid Evolution

Genetic change within populations can happen in mere generations

April 2017

Targeting Tumors

Precision aim to spare healthy cells

March 2017

Music

The production and neural processing of musical sounds, from birdsong to human symphonies

February 2017

From the Beautiful to the Bizarre

Plants never cease to amaze

January 2017

Driving Out Disease

Scenarios for the genetic manipulation of mosquito vectors

TS Digest January 2025
January 2025, Issue 1

Why Do Some People Get Drunk Faster Than Others?

Genetics and tolerance shake up how alcohol affects each person, creating a unique cocktail of experiences.

