Past The Scientist Magazine Issues
Invisible Borders
An emerging appreciation for membraneless organelles and the liquid dynamics that shape them
Intelligent Science
Wrapping our heads around human smarts
Bright Lights, Big Problems
Scientists are exploring the ecological damage caused by artificially lit night skies
The Muscle Issue
The dynamic tissue reveals its secrets
Conscious Rodents?
The complex ethics of transplanting human brain organoids into rats and mice
Climate Change
Which species are most vulnerable?
Microbial Treasure
Newly discovered archaea reveal bizarre biology
Rare Diseases
The realities of studying uncommon conditions
Neuron Nets
Wrapped up in memory, addiction, and more
The Transgender Brain
Researchers seek clues to the origins of gender dysphoria
Plant Science to the Rescue
Research on plant microbiomes and viruses could save our food supply
The Science of Pain
New research on an age-old ailment