Past The Scientist Magazine Issues

December 2019

Markers of Alzheimer's

Hints about brain health can be found in the blood

November 2019

Oceanic Connections

Biologists consider the movements of marine animals

October 2019

Brain Fog

Air Pollution May Cause Cognitive Decline

September 2019

Our Inner Neanderthal

Ancient secrets in the human genome

On Target July Issue The Scientist
July/August 2019

On Target

Researchers strive to make individualized medicine a reality

living with bacteria 2019 the scientist june issue
June 2019

Living with Bacteria

Can pathogens be converted to commensals?

May 2019 The Scientist Issue
May 2019

AI Tackles Biology

How machine learning will revolutionize science and medicine.

The Scientist April 2019 Issue
April 2019

Will Car T Cells Smash Tumors?

New trials take the therapy beyond the blood

March 2019

Going Under

Dissecting the effects of anesthetics

February 2019 Issue
February 2019

Big Storms Brewing

Can forests weather more major hurricanes?

January 2019

Cannabis on Board

Research suggests ill effects of cannabinoids in the womb

TS Digest January 2025
January 2025, Issue 1

Why Do Some People Get Drunk Faster Than Others?

Genetics and tolerance shake up how alcohol affects each person, creating a unique cocktail of experiences.

