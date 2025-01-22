the-scientist Logo
Subscribe

Past The Scientist Magazine Issues

December 2020

Dream Engineers

Manipulating the sleeping brain to understand it

View Issue
November 2020

Death on the shore

Researchers investigate recent gray whale strandings along North America’s Pacific coast

View Issue
October 2020

Brain-Body Crosstalk

Conversations between neurons and the immune system support learning, memory, and more

View Issue
September 2020

Human Paths

Archaeology and genetics are starting to resolve humanity’s origin and spread

View Issue
July/August 2020

Life During a Pandemic

Understanding the virus is just the beginning

View Issue
June 2020

An Infant's Bounty

Babies amass microbes that can pave the way to a healthy life

View Issue
May 2020

Making Memories

The fundamental cognitive process is revealing itself to science

View Issue
April 2020

Exercise for Cancer

Molecular clues link physical activity to improved patient outcomes

View Issue
March 2020

Rising Seas, Dead Trees

Ghost forests are a warning about climate change

View Issue
January/February 2020

A Light in the Dark

Unpacking the Complex Neurobiology of Suicide

View Issue
Page 1 of 1 - 10 Total Items
TS Digest January 2025
January 2025, Issue 1

Why Do Some People Get Drunk Faster Than Others?

Genetics and tolerance shake up how alcohol affects each person, creating a unique cocktail of experiences.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Sex Differences in Neurological Research

Sex Differences in Neurological Research

bit.bio logo
New Frontiers in Vaccine Development

New Frontiers in Vaccine Development

Sino
New Approaches for Decoding Cancer at the Single-Cell Level

New Approaches for Decoding Cancer at the Single-Cell Level

Biotium logo
Learn How 3D Cell Cultures Advance Tissue Regeneration

Organoids as a Tool for Tissue Regeneration Research 

Acro&nbsp;

Products

Product News

Sapient Logo

Sapient Partners with Alamar Biosciences to Extend Targeted Proteomics Services Using NULISA™ Assays for Cytokines, Chemokines, and Inflammatory Mediators

Bio-Rad Logo

Bio-Rad Extends Range of Vericheck ddPCR Empty-Full Capsid Kits to Optimize AAV Vector Characterization

An illustration of different-shaped bacteria.

Leveraging PCR for Rapid Sterility Testing

Conceptual 3D image of DNA on a blue background.

Understanding the Nuts and Bolts of qPCR Assay Controls 

Bio-Rad
We’ve updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data.
Please read our Cookie Policy to learn how we use cookies to provide you with a better experience.