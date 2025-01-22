Past The Scientist Magazine Issues
Dream Engineers
Manipulating the sleeping brain to understand it
Death on the shore
Researchers investigate recent gray whale strandings along North America’s Pacific coast
Brain-Body Crosstalk
Conversations between neurons and the immune system support learning, memory, and more
Human Paths
Archaeology and genetics are starting to resolve humanity’s origin and spread
Life During a Pandemic
Understanding the virus is just the beginning
An Infant's Bounty
Babies amass microbes that can pave the way to a healthy life
Making Memories
The fundamental cognitive process is revealing itself to science
Exercise for Cancer
Molecular clues link physical activity to improved patient outcomes
Rising Seas, Dead Trees
Ghost forests are a warning about climate change
A Light in the Dark
Unpacking the Complex Neurobiology of Suicide