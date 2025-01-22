Past The Scientist Magazine Issues
Return of the worms
Researchers are carefully considering the therapeutic potential of helminths
Embryonic Eavesdropping
Animals start listening even before they enter the world
Number Sense
Researchers debate how animals perceive quantities
Mapping Covid
SARS-COV-2 wreaks havoc around the body
The Maternal Microbiome
Resident bacteria in mom’s gut may shape fetal development
Bacteria-Guided Evolution
Animals' adaptive changes may be influenced by microbes within
The Bacterial Nanotubes Debate
The recently discovered structures are making waves in microbiology
Animal Hybrids
Mating between different species may drive evolution
Advancing Against Metastasis
Cancer cells can spread early and lie dormant for years
Viruses' Sex Bias
The immune systems of males and females respond differently to viral intruders
Restoring Reefs
New approaches could accelerate development of outplanted corals
Expecting and Infected
What science is revealing about COVID-19 in mothers to be