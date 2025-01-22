the-scientist Logo
December 2021 Cover
December 2021

Return of the worms

Researchers are carefully considering the therapeutic potential of helminths

November cover of The Scientist
November 2021

Embryonic Eavesdropping

Animals start listening even before they enter the world

Image of the October Cover of The Scientist
October 2021

Number Sense

Researchers debate how animals perceive quantities

Online only cover of the The Scientist, September 2021 issue
September 2021

Mapping Covid

SARS-COV-2 wreaks havoc around the body

August 2021

The Maternal Microbiome

Resident bacteria in mom’s gut may shape fetal development

July 2021

Bacteria-Guided Evolution

Animals' adaptive changes may be influenced by microbes within

June 2021

The Bacterial Nanotubes Debate

The recently discovered structures are making waves in microbiology

May 2021

Animal Hybrids

Mating between different species may drive evolution

April 2021

Advancing Against Metastasis

Cancer cells can spread early and lie dormant for years

March 2021

Viruses' Sex Bias

The immune systems of males and females respond differently to viral intruders

February 2021

Restoring Reefs

New approaches could accelerate development of outplanted corals

January 2021

Expecting and Infected

What science is revealing about COVID-19 in mothers to be

TS Digest January 2025
January 2025, Issue 1

Why Do Some People Get Drunk Faster Than Others?

Genetics and tolerance shake up how alcohol affects each person, creating a unique cocktail of experiences.

