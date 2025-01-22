Past The Scientist Magazine Issues
Detection or Deception: The Double-Edged Sword of AI in Research Misconduct
New artificial intelligence tools help scientists fight back against a rising tide of research misconduct, but is it enough?
XX Marks the Spot: Addressing Sex Bias in Neuroscience
Neuroscience research historically overlooked female subjects. Today, researchers actively rebalance the scales.
Synthetic Biology is in Fashion
Scientists are pulling on the protein threads that bind textiles and cosmetics together.
Turning on the Bat Signal
Research into bat immune systems may help keep humans safe from viral attacks.