March 2026
Can Tattoos Cause Cancer? Researchers Investigate
Several new epidemiological studies hint at a possible link between tattoos and cancer. The results are not yet conclusive but warrant further investigation.
Features
Methods
Scientists Use Pharmacogenomics to Provide Personalized Medicine
By studying genome variants, researchers can identify which drugs are safe and effective for each individual patient.
Profiles
How a Forensic Biologist Exposed a DNA Lab Scandal That Shook Australia
After reviewing DNA evidence from a cold case murder, Kirsty Wright uncovered systemic flaws and deception in a forensics laboratory in Queensland, Australia.
The Cancer Epidemiologist Who Championed HPV Vaccines to End Cervical Cancer
Anna Giuliano’s research on HPV infections and vaccines helped transform cervical cancer from a leading killer into a disease that the WHO now believes can be eliminated.
Plant Viruses: The Unsung Heroes That Deliver Drugs and Destroy Tumors
Nicole Steinmetz engineers plant virus nanoparticles into versatile drug-delivery platforms. This work expanded into cancer vaccines and immunotherapy.
Contributors
Meet the Team: Stephanie DeMarco
Whether crafting narratives or lending her voice to video projects, Stephanie DeMarco brings a deep love of learning and science to her work.
Speaking of Science
Editorial
TS Turns 40: Celebrating Decades of Regaling Readers with Human Stories
A scientist without science is meaningless, and a science story without a scientist is joyless.