March 2026 magazine cover

March 2026

Can Tattoos Cause Cancer? Researchers Investigate

Several new epidemiological studies hint at a possible link between tattoos and cancer. The results are not yet conclusive but warrant further investigation.

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Features

A view of the open ocean as the sun begins to set near Easter Island.

How Ocean Currents Shape the Marine Microbiome

Infant receiving oral vaccination.

Why Are Oral Vaccines Not More Common?

An illustration of a white outline of an obese person. The adipose tissue is highlighted in yellow, the stomach in purple and the brain in red. A strand of DNA stretches from each of these organs, with one base in the strand highlighted in each to represent a mutation. This represents out precision medicine can be used to inform obesity diagnosis and treatment.

No More One-Size-Fits-All Approach: Precision Medicine Comes to Obesity Treatment

A tattoo artist, wearing black gloves, works on a client’s left arm.

Can Tattoos Cause Cancer? Researchers Investigate a Potential Link

Methods

A DNA double helix made up of a variety of colored pills and capsules.

Scientists Use Pharmacogenomics to Provide Personalized Medicine 

Profiles

Kirsty Wright is searching for evidence in a missing persons investigation. She is wearing a blue shirt and glasses. Behind her is dense vegetation and police procedural tape.

How a Forensic Biologist Exposed a DNA Lab Scandal That Shook Australia

Anna Giuliano wears a checked blazer and stands next to a blue poster that says, “Biden Cancer Moonshot” and “Global Cancer Fund.”

The Cancer Epidemiologist Who Championed HPV Vaccines to End Cervical Cancer

Image of bioengineer Nicole Steinmetz. She has short blonde hair, wears glasses, and is wearing a dark outfit as she smiles at the camera.

Plant Viruses: The Unsung Heroes That Deliver Drugs and Destroy Tumors

Contributors

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Meet the Team: Stephanie DeMarco

Speaking of Science

March 2026 crossword image

Vaccines to the Rescue

Editorial

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TS Turns 40: Celebrating Decades of Regaling Readers with Human Stories

July digest cover
July 2026

Polyacrylamide Gels Turn into Mini Sculptures

Instead of discarding used polyacrylamide gels, biochemist Palina Kot reshapes them into artworks that reflect the realities of scientific research.

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BMG LABTECH
Make NGS Your BFF With Lunatic

Make NGS Your BFF With Lunatic

Unchained Labs
Scaling Human AT2 Cell Isolation for Translational Lung Research

Scaling Human AT2 Cell Isolation for Translational Lung Research

Miltenyi
Interpreting CRISPR Screens Through Protein-Level Biology

Interpreting CRISPR Screens Through Protein-Level Biology

Nomic Bio

Products

Product News

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Introducing the Responsible Pipette Tip Box: Sartorius Light Pack

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Tecan accelerates Data-Driven Lab journey with Agentic AI developments powered by NVIDIA

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Versant Diagnostics Expands Collaboration with Leica Biosystems as PRW Laboratories Becomes First to Deploy Aperio GT Elite Solution

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HighRes® and Cenevo Announce Co-Marketing Partnership to Accelerate the Agentic Connected Lab