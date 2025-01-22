June 2026 Cover

June 2026

Regulatory Gaps Plague At-Home Microbiome Tests

Despite its popularity, the science and regulations sur- rounding microbiome testing are still catching up, high- lighting the need for better standards and oversight.

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Features

An aerial view of a glacier, which houses millions of microbes within its icy interior.

The Ice is Alive: Uncovering the Vanishing World of Glacial Microbes

The photo shows Kiana Aran, after she just got out of her darkness retreat and opened her eyes, smiling. An EEG sensor is attached to her forehead.

A Researcher’s Dark-Cave Experiment Sheds Light on the Science of “Sensory Deprivation” 

Conceptual photo of various pharmaceutical products, like a bottle of pills, needle and syringe, and thermometer, on a blue background. At the top of the image is a futuristic looking icon with dialogue boxes and healthcare-related imagery.

New FDA Policies for Faster Drug Reviews Met with Mixed Reactions

Hands holding a medical kit for the sampling of feces signify microbiome tests. A caution board signifies the regulatory gaps that plague at-home microbiome tests.

Regulatory Gaps Plague At-Home Microbiome Tests

Opinion

A flower has seven pick petals and just one white one, indicating a rare mutant. It represents the rare patient population.

What Rare Disease Research Teaches Us About the Future of Precision Medicine

The Literature

Photograph of Prakash’s low-cost, AI-powered self-driving microscope sitting on a wooden desk beside a laptop opened to show images from a slide that was recently scanned. The microscope looks like a black box with a slot near the top where a movable arm comes out to receive a glass slide. The lens extends from the top of box like a tower. On the right of the microscope, a black device with toggles and a hand held controller sits to allow workers to move the microscope around the slide and control its functions.

A Low-Cost, Self-Driving Microscope Could Speed Up Infection Diagnostics

Rosie, a black dog, rests with her head on a pillow.

ChatGPT and AlphaFold Help Design Personalized Vaccine for Dog with Cancer

A person holding two placards, one with a green tick and one with a red cross mark, signifying the decisions researchers have to make daily that straddle the line of questionable research practices.

Over 90 Percent of Scientists Admit to Questionable Research Behaviors

Profiles

Photograph of Avi Flamholz standing in a field wearing a long black shirt and a large pack on his shoulders attached to a device in his hands used for collecting environmental samples.

A Microbiologist Mines Bacterial Metabolism to Tackle Climate Change

Foundations

A blue-gloved hand holds a DNA sample tube in front of a computer screen that shows massively parallel sequencing data.

Massively Parallel Sequencing Technology Allows Forensic Biologists to Tackle Cold Cases

Image of rising dough.

The Rise of Yeast as a Model Organism in Biology

Speaking of Science

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Take a Therapeutic Break

Editorial

A digital, abstract visualization representing the intersection of biotechnology and artificial intelligence, featuring a glowing DNA double helix structure intertwined with blue light networks and binary data points to symbolize the convergence of biology and data science.

AI Digs Data Over Dogma. Are Biological Complexities a Thing of the Past?

Contributors

Image of Erin Lemieux sitting in a chair. She is wearing a black long-sleeved top and blue jeans.

Meet the Team: Erin Lemieux

July digest cover
July 2026

Polyacrylamide Gels Turn into Mini Sculptures

Instead of discarding used polyacrylamide gels, biochemist Palina Kot reshapes them into artworks that reflect the realities of scientific research.

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Get Hooked on Automated Buffer Exchange with Lil' Tuna

Get Hooked on Automated Buffer Exchange with Lil' Tuna

Unchained Labs
Automating Nucleic Acid Extraction for Clinical Genomics

Automating Nucleic Acid Extraction for Clinical Genomics

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Scaling Organ-on-a-Chip Technology for Human-Relevant Drug Discovery

Scaling Organ-on-a-Chip Technology for Human-Relevant Drug Discovery

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Product News

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OrganaBio Expands Rapid PBMC Processing to San Diego at Excellos Labs

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Bio-Rad Launches Vericheck ddPCR Kits Compatible with QX700 Platform for Biopharma Quality Control and Cell and Gene Therapy Workflows

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Eppendorf Focuses Outreach Programmes to Advance STEM Education in Europe

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Lonza Expands Strategic Collaboration with Leading US Biopharmaceutical Company