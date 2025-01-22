June 2026
Regulatory Gaps Plague At-Home Microbiome Tests
Despite its popularity, the science and regulations sur- rounding microbiome testing are still catching up, high- lighting the need for better standards and oversight.
Features
Opinion
What Rare Disease Research Teaches Us About the Future of Precision Medicine
Rare disease researchers have long known that viewing each patient as a source of insight rather than a single data point is critical to developing the most effective treatments.
The Literature
A Low-Cost, Self-Driving Microscope Could Speed Up Infection Diagnostics
Engineer Manu Prakash helped develop a malaria-finding microscope that works in low-resource settings, improving access to sensitive infectious disease diagnostics.
ChatGPT and AlphaFold Help Design Personalized Vaccine for Dog with Cancer
When his beloved dog was given months to live, an Australian man harnessed the power of machine learning and mRNA technology to develop a cure.
Over 90 Percent of Scientists Admit to Questionable Research Behaviors
From selective citations to post hoc hypotheses, a majority of 1,500 Portuguese researchers admitted to dubious “Grey Zone” ethical research practices, highlighting a widespread integrity crisis.
Profiles
A Microbiologist Mines Bacterial Metabolism to Tackle Climate Change
Avi Flamholz leverages computational tools and microbial biochemistry to improve climate models and provide novel engineering solutions to address climate change.
Foundations
Massively Parallel Sequencing Technology Allows Forensic Biologists to Tackle Cold Cases
Advances in DNA sequencing technology help forensic biologists identify suspects where traditional DNA profiling has failed, including decades-old unsolved crimes.
The Rise of Yeast as a Model Organism in Biology
Yeast’s emergence as a model organism reshaped scientific discovery in cell biology, genetics, and more.
Speaking of Science
Editorial
AI Digs Data Over Dogma. Are Biological Complexities a Thing of the Past?
As AI transcends specific research niches to offer a universal data-driven approach, I mourn the simplification of biology’s intricacies.
Contributors
Meet the Team: Erin Lemieux
With a love for text and a keen eye for design, Erin Lemieux brings complex science to life across digital and print pages.