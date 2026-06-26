Protein purification with magnetic beads
eBook

Magnetic Bead Strategies for Protein Analysis

Bead chemistry and capacity considerations for target recovery, background control, automation, and downstream analysis

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The performance of magnetic bead-based protein workflows depends on multiple factors, including how efficiently the target binds, how much nonspecific background is carried through, and whether the bead chemistry is compatible with downstream analysis, detection, or automation. These factors vary by magnetic support, ligand, and workflow, ranging from Protein A/G bead-based immunoprecipitation to His-tag protein purification using high-capacity magnetic agarose formats.

This compendium brings together a handbook on magnetic bead technology and a webinar on high-capacity magnetic protein purification. Together, they examine how bead chemistry, binding capacity, ligand immobilization, elution strategy, and workflow format influence target capture, recovery, background, and reproducibility across manual and automated protein analysis workflows.

Download this compendium to explore

  • How magnetic bead chemistries support common protein analysis applications, including protein purification, protein enrichment, immunoprecipitation, pull-down assays, and immunoassays
  • Where binding capacity, bead volume, and ligand immobilization strategy affect target recovery, nonspecific background, assay performance, and reproducibility
  • How magnetic supports can be integrated into manual and automated workflows

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  • Thermo Fisher Logo

Top Image Credit:

©iStock, Ladanifer

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