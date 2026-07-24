Mapping Clonal Mosaicism in Aging Tissues
Webinar

Mapping Clonal Mosaicism in Aging Tissues

Explore how single-cell genotype-to-phenotype mapping can reveal clonal architecture and the functional consequences of somatic mutations in aging human tissues.

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This webinar, brought to you by Mission Bio, will be hosted live and available on-demand.

Monday, August 31, 2026
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM ET 

Somatic mosaicism is a hallmark of human aging, with expanding populations of cells acquiring mutations that can influence tissue function and contribute to disease development. Understanding how these mutations shape cellular phenotypes is critical for investigating aging, clonal evolution, and the earliest stages of cancer.

In this webinar, brought to you by Mission Bio, Dr. Dennis J. Yuan, postdoctoral fellow in the Dan Landau Laboratory at Weill Cornell Medicine and the New York Genome Center, will discuss single-cell genotype-to-phenotype sequencing (scG2P), a high-throughput approach for jointly profiling mutation hotspots and messenger RNA (mRNA) expression within individual cells. Using the aging human esophagus as a model, the session will explore how scG2P can reconstruct clonal architectures and reveal how driver mutations influence cellular phenotypes, providing new insights into somatic mosaicism and clonal evolution in normal tissues.

Topics to be covered

  • Somatic mosaicism in aging tissues
  • Single-cell genotype-to-phenotype sequencing (scG2P)
  • Reconstructing clonal architecture
  • Functional effects of driver mutations
  • Clonal evolution in normal human tissues
  • Applications of single-cell genomics in aging and cancer research


Dennis J. Yuan, PhD


Dennis J. Yuan, PhD
Postdoctoral Fellow
Dan Landau Laboratory
Weill Cornell Medicine & New York Genome Center

Sponsored by

  • Mission bio
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