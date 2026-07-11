Article

Max Planck’s Previously Retracted Papers Get Reinstated

Springer Nature retracted two of the Nobelist’s papers in 2011 for “copyright violation” but recently un-retracted them citing “human error.” Some doubt this explanation.

Written byRetraction Watch
| 2 min read
Save for Later
Max Planck’s profile is shown on one side of silver-colored coin.

Some researchers suspect the original 2011 retractions of two of Planck’s papers were due to an automation error, but Springer Nature disagrees.

Image credit:© iStock.com, MiFie
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
2:00
Share

Today the Retraction Watch list of Nobelists who have retracted papers bids Verabschiedung to Max Planck.

After days of scrutiny, Springer Nature has restored two papers by Planck, who won the Nobel for Physics in 1918, reversing a 2011 decision to retract the articles for “copyright violations.”

Both articles are back, and now carry the following statement:

“23 December 2011 This article has been withdrawn due to copyright violation.

06 July 2026 This article has been reinstated. It was retracted as a result of human error in 2011.”1,2

Previously, the retraction notices lacked a date, and referred only to “copyright violation.”

The mysterious retractions had been in the Retraction Watch Database for a decade but had only recently caught the attention of Yves Gingras, an historian in Montreal, when he spotted them on our list of Nobel Prize winners with retractions, which we created in 2024.

Gingras found the whole thing puzzling, so he wrote a paper with Mahdi Khelfaoui about the case and posted it on arXiv in May.3 A story in Science about the preprint from late last month suggested the work of “a bot” might be to blame, which launched a raft of questions about the reasons behind the move.

Continue reading below...

Like this story? Sign up for FREE Newsletter updates:

Latest science news storiesTopic-tailored resources and eventsCustomized newsletter content
Subscribe

But as our Ivan Oransky told Gizmodo, that rationale seemed thin given that bots as understood today were not in widespread use in 2011.

And the integrity of the articles, which Planck first published in Die Naturwissenschaften in 1940 and 1942, has never been in question.

Tim Kersjes, head of research integrity at Springer Nature, told Gizmodo before the reinstatements the “‘decision to retract the papers was a human error and we can confirm that no software or ‘bot’ would have been involved in the process. Unfortunately, our records are limited, as the retractions occurred in 2011, the individuals involved have mostly left the company and the systems by which we record integrity matters have since changed.’”

Gingras expressed skepticism about that explanation of events.

“[W]ho can believe that in 2011 someone at Springer manually browsed decades of archived journals and happened to discover two short papers by Planck that allegedly presented a copyright issue,” he told Retraction Watch. “We still believe that, given the scale of Springer’s digitization projects and journal archive, some automated workflow (related to copyright screening or duplicate detection) flagged the two papers for review. The final decision may well have been made by a human, but that does not mean the process began “manually”. In fact, in our paper, we did suggest that the process, although automatized, was probably supervised by a human, perhaps even by legal assistance.”

Because they were retracted for 15 years, the papers will remain in the Retraction Watch Database, but are now marked as “reinstatements.”

This article was authored by the Retraction Watch Staff, and it was first published at Retraction Watch.

  1. Planck, M. Naturwissenschaft und reale Außenwelt. Naturwissenschaften. 1940;28:778-779.
  2. Planck, M. Sinn und Grenzen der exakten Wissenschaft. Naturwissenschaften. 1942;30:125-133.
  3. Gingras Y, Khelfaoui M. The curious case of Max Planck retracted papers. When past scientific practices meet contemporary publishing norms. arXiv:2605.17534.
Add The Scientist as a preferred source on Google

Add The Scientist as a preferred Google source to see more of our trusted coverage.

Related Topics

Share
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
July digest cover
July 2026

Polyacrylamide Gels Turn into Mini Sculptures

Instead of discarding used polyacrylamide gels, biochemist Palina Kot reshapes them into artworks that reflect the realities of scientific research.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Get Hooked on Automated Buffer Exchange with Lil' Tuna

Get Hooked on Automated Buffer Exchange with Lil' Tuna

Unchained Labs
Automating Nucleic Acid Extraction for Clinical Genomics

Automating Nucleic Acid Extraction for Clinical Genomics

Qiagen Logo
Scaling Organ-on-a-Chip Technology for Human-Relevant Drug Discovery

Scaling Organ-on-a-Chip Technology for Human-Relevant Drug Discovery

Emulate
squiggle doodle pattern
BMG LABTECH

Products

Product News

OrganaBio Logo

OrganaBio Expands Rapid PBMC Processing to San Diego at Excellos Labs

Bio-Rad Logo

Bio-Rad Launches Vericheck ddPCR Kits Compatible with QX700 Platform for Biopharma Quality Control and Cell and Gene Therapy Workflows

Eppendorf Logo

Eppendorf Focuses Outreach Programmes to Advance STEM Education in Europe

Lonza logo

Lonza Expands Strategic Collaboration with Leading US Biopharmaceutical Company