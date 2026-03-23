Maximizing Centrifuge Performance and Lifespan

In addition to the usual aging process affecting a centrifuge’s performance over time, rotors in particular are subject to severe wear due to the forces acting upon them with daily use. Chemicals, both as part of samples or used as cleaners or decontaminants, can also damage rotors and tubes. Careful operation, including regular inspection and maintenance, is therefore essential for centrifuge reliability and longevity.

Download this white paper to learn how to keep high-speed and ultracentrifuges in good condition for many years.