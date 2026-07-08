Maximizing Microplate Reader Performance

Single-mode microplate readers do not have the versatility to measure across more than one readout modality, limiting flexibility and applicability. ©iStock, mammuth

Microplate readers are fundamental measurement devices, with a wide range of applications including drug discovery, assay development, gene expression, quality control, ELISA, cellular assays, bioprocessing, and beyond. Based on the concept of spectrophotometry, microplate readers detect and quantify light signals from chemical, biological, and physical events across multiple samples. Equipped for simultaneous high-throughput analysis of such reactions across microwell plates, microplate readers help researchers streamline workflows, increase throughput, and efficiently gather reproducible data, saving time and money.

Assessing the Utility of Single-Mode Readers

Basic microplate readers can operate in one of several modes, including absorbance, fluorescence, and luminescence, each of which has specific underlying technology that enables the particular function. For example, the absorbance mode utilizes a monochromator, spectrometer, or optical filters to measure the absorbance of light at specific wavelengths. In contrast, fluorescence measurements use fluorophores, which, after excitation at a specific wavelength, emit a fluorescent light signal at a higher wavelength. The luminescence mode does not require an external light source, with microplate reader measurements assessing natural light emission following certain chemical or enzymatic reactions. While each of these individual approaches are tried and tested, a single-mode microplate reader does not have the versatility to measure across more than one readout modality. This can substantially limit the flexibility and applicability of the device.

Not all microplate readers are created equal. Variation exists in sensitivity and flexibility, with limitations in technology often necessitating a compromise between one or the other. This trade-off between sensitivity and flexibility leaves researchers seeking a microplate reader that can meet the reliability, efficiency, and throughput demands of dynamic, rapidly evolving laboratory environments, which require upgradable equipment.

Scientists seek sensitive and flexible microplate reader technology that addresses the myriad applications that are available in the life sciences. BMG Labtech

Sensitivity and Flexibility, Without Compromise

BMG Labtech’s CLARIOstar® Plus is a multi-mode monochromator-based microplate reader that integrates absorbance, fluorescence, and luminescence detection modes, as well as several other advanced detection technologies such as time-resolved fluorescence energy transfer, into a single device for flexible, high-performance measurements. The CLARIOstar Plus is equipped with a spectrometer, filters, and innovative dual Linear Variable Filter (LVF) Monochromators™, which together drive the device’s multi-modality and underlie the combined sensitivity and flexibility of the technology.

Compared to conventional grating-based monochromators, LVF monochromators provide superior sensitivity combined with adjustable bandwidth and wavelength selection. Moreover, CLARIOstar Plus enables enhanced flexibility by allowing top and bottom fluorescence and luminescence reading using monochromators or filters. Combining a monochromator and filter is also possible thanks to the device’s inline optical system, providing even greater versatility.

Additional features, including reagent injectors, atmosphere and temperature control, variable scanning options, and shaking parameters are also integrated into the CLARIOstar Plus with specific applications in mind, such as microbiological assays. With a user-friendly interface and unsurpassed flexibility, the device supports scientists engaged in a wide range of applications, including molecular binding assays, enzymatic activity, protein-protein interactions, reporter gene assays, DNA, RNA, and protein quantification, fluorescent and luminescent assay development, as well as real-time cell-based assays. Overall, CLARIOstar Plus helps scientists free up valuable resources, streamline workflows, improve precision, and accelerate chemical and biological scientific discovery and innovation, without compromising on flexibility and long-term applicability.