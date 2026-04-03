After earning a PhD and securing a postdoctoral position in the United States, I found myself entangled in what an acquaintance once described as the US immigration “cobwebs.” These cobwebs are rules, but they are easy to miss. However, failure to recognize them has disproportionate consequences, particularly in the absence of access to experienced human resources support. As I tried to find a way out of this predicament, I had an epiphany: Scientific careers are often described in terms of institutions and publications, but I realized that institutions could fail you. It is the relationships we build, especially with our mentors, that ultimately shape the course of a scientific life.

An Administrative Misstep Interrupts Scientific Training

Eight months into my postdoctoral training at Oregon Health & Science University, I discovered an oversight while preparing to extend my F-1 visa status. I contacted the international office immediately. What followed was abrupt and disorienting. Within days, my appointment was terminated. The irony was that I had only just begun to settle into my work, having recently submitted my third fellowship application on two separate projects exploring how astrocyte-driven signaling molecules regulate neurovascular health in stroke and Alzheimer’s disease.

Years of training had been undone not by scientific failure, but by an administrative misstep. In the days that followed, confusion gave way to panic. With guidance and support from my postdoctoral mentor, I spent countless hours drafting emails, calling immigration attorneys, and chasing the possibility that there might be a loophole that would pave the way for me to stay in the country and continue my training. Each conversation ended the same way: “You would need to leave the country and then try to come back in through a different visa.” The finality of those words hollowed me out, a feeling made heavier by the posture of the current administration on immigration.

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Unwilling to watch my career unravel, my postdoctoral and PhD mentors did what institutions could not: They opened their networks in the UK and Canada. At that point, I realized my situation depended less on formal processes than on people willing to act. I devoted days reading literature, writing bespoke cover letters, and sending emails to group leaders. Most replies were kind but firm: no funding, no space, or timing that could not accommodate the exigent situation.

Yet almost every refusal carried something else: a suggestion, a referral, or another name. What emerged was not a solution, but a structure comprising an expanding web of mentors who held me in place, keeping me from falling through the cracks. As the uncertainty deepened, I began to understand something that had been implicit throughout my training: Science, at its best, is sustained not only by ideas or institutions, but by people who refuse to let one another disappear.

Each rejection felt like a failed experiment, except this time the outcome did not determine a graph in a figure, but the trajectory of my life. Still, the habits that had shaped me as a scientist remained intact. When hypotheses collapse, we search again. When methods fail, we refine them.

Mentorship is the Invisible Architecture of Science

I began reading Canadian and UK immigration policies with the same meticulous attention I applied to experimental protocols. The search led me to the UK’s Global Talent Visa, which does not require a prior job offer. The requirements were exacting: endorsement from the Royal Society and a letter of recommendation from an eminent UK scholar familiar with my work. It was daunting, but for the first time in months, the problem felt tractable.

Years earlier, during an ill-fated attempt at a PhD in Nigeria, I had been mentored remotely by a leading neuroscientist in the UK. This mentor invested in my growth when institutional pathways had failed me once before. That earlier act of mentorship, given freely and without foresight of this moment, now became decisive. With a recommendation in hand, I assembled the application. Two months passed in agonizing silence. When the endorsement arrived, followed shortly by visa approval, I exhaled for the first time in months.

Etymologically, the word “mentor” is synonymous with wise counsel and guidance. But my lived experience has taught me that mentorship is far more than advice or supervision. It is the invisible architecture that holds science together when formal systems falter. It is what transforms rejection into redirection and crisis into continuity. In the end, it was a web of people who understood that science is a human enterprise and worth sustaining that led me to my new postdoctoral position in the UK. When institutional support is lacking and rules entangle, mentorship is what keeps the work and the people doing it from vanishing.