Biopharmaceutical impurities such as host cell proteins can delay biologics development and production. These elements can have immunogenic effects in patients, forcing scientists to restart process development. Thus, detecting and removing biopharmaceutical impurities is necessary for maintaining drug efficacy and ensuring patient safety.

In this webinar brought to you by Cytiva, Andrew Hamilton and Joe Hirano will discuss how to identify, detect, and measure impurities in biologics manufacturing.

Topics to be covered

What are biopharma process impurities?

Regulatory guidelines relevant for impurity analysis

Relevant kits and methods for measuring impurities such as host cell proteins





Andrew Hamilton, PhD

R&D Senior Scientist

Western Blotting, Imagers, and Scanners

Cytiva



Joe Hirano, PhD

Global Product Manager

Imaging, Western Blotting and Impurity

Cytiva