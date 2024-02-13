This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Wednesday, March 20, 2024
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM ET

Biopharmaceutical impurities such as host cell proteins can delay biologics development and production. These elements can have immunogenic effects in patients, forcing scientists to restart process development. Thus, detecting and removing biopharmaceutical impurities is necessary for maintaining drug efficacy and ensuring patient safety. 

In this webinar brought to you by Cytiva, Andrew Hamilton and Joe Hirano will discuss how to identify, detect, and measure impurities in biologics manufacturing. 

Topics to be covered 

  • What are biopharma process impurities?
  • Regulatory guidelines relevant for impurity analysis
  • Relevant kits and methods for measuring impurities such as host cell proteins
Andrew Hamilton, PhD

R&D Senior Scientist
Western Blotting, Imagers, and Scanners
Cytiva

Joe Hirano, PhD

Global Product Manager 
Imaging, Western Blotting and Impurity
Cytiva

Sponsored by