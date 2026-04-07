Modernizing R&D Data for AI and Regulatory Readiness

This webinar, brought to you by DNAnexus, will be hosted live and available on-demand.

Tuesday, May 12, 2026

11:00 AM - 12:30 PM ET

Research and development (R&D) organizations depend on reliable data to support regulatory compliance, clinical progress, and scientific decision making. When information remains distributed across disconnected platforms, affected by inconsistent standards, or burdened by unresolved quality issues, artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives struggle to deliver meaningful results. Addressing fragmented legacy datasets, often referred to as dark data, has become essential for organizations seeking to improve operational efficiency and enable advanced analytics.

In this webinar, brought to you by DNAnexus, Katherine Novak, Zai Chang, and Raju Rayavarapu will present a modern framework for R&D data modernization grounded in practical implementation. They will examine how subject matter experts can assume ownership of critical data domains, how high-velocity remediation workflows restore data usability, and how continuous monitoring supports evolving regulatory expectations. Drawing on real-world experience, they will demonstrate how strong data foundations enable scalable AI adoption and strengthen confidence in research outcomes.

Topics to be covered

The relationship between data quality and AI readiness

Risks associated with fragmented and poorly governed R&D data

Modern data governance frameworks for regulated environments

High-velocity data remediation strategies

Continuous monitoring for evolving regulatory and AI requirements

Building sustainable data modernization operating models

Katherine Novak

Director

Epista Life Science

Zai Chang

Innovation Director

DNAnexus