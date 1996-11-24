New Products

The Scientist Staff | Oct 26, 1997 | 5 min read
Manufactured by ChemLab (United Kingdom), Tubee's provide sample identification of microcentrifuge tubes, cryovials, test tubes, chromatography samples, and other low-volume laboratory tubes and disposables. These smear-resistant labels have a strong, permanent label adhesive applied to both rectangles and dots, and are suitable for use at low temperatures up to 80°C, making them ideal for both freezer and incubator applications. Tubee's need no special marking device. The Dot Pack cont