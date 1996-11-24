ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. New Products

New Products

New Products
The Scientist Staff | Mar 1, 1998 | 2 min read
Get more information from good and poor culture images with image enhancement from AlphaEase¨ 3.3 software. Expanded easy-to-use functions detect colonies that are hard to see visually. Complete digital control of black, white and gamma increase image contrast for easy counting. Included in the software are manual and automatic colony counting functions, and overlay ability for subtraction of replicate images. Two different color colonies can be counted simultaneously in seconds. These en
New Products
The Scientist Staff | Feb 15, 1998 | 3 min read
Alpha Innotech (San Leandro, Calif.) recently released the AlphaArchiverTM 600 Gel Documentation System, designed as an entry-level solution for documentation and archiving of gels, films, and membranes. The system is also fully upgradeable. Utilizing the finest CCD camera technology and optics to capture realtime (30 fps) images, setting a standard for the Life Sciences industry, the AlphaArchiver 600 achieves 762 (v) x 494 (h) pixel resolution and greater than 65 db signal-to-noise ratio, cre
New Products
The Scientist Staff | Feb 1, 1998 | 6 min read
Bio ImageTM announces the introduction to the US of the Micro Imager®, a beta detection system developed by Biospace Mesures in France. The Micro Imager detects tritium in tissue sections andin hybridization experiments in situ up to 50 times faster than film. "The Micro Imager is the ultimate tool for quick, easy and accurate detection of tritium and other beta emitting isotopes," according to Lotte Downey, product manager at Bio Image. "The system achieves a spatial resolution of 15 micr
New Products
The Scientist Staff | Jan 4, 1998 | 1 min read
New Products Date: January 5, 1998 -- coming soon, awaiting copy --
New Products
The Scientist Staff | Dec 7, 1997 | 4 min read
NuVision Technologies (Beaverton, Ore.) launched the 60GX Wireless Stereoscopic Glasses into the international marketplace this month. These glasses are unique in their ability to deliver stereo performance at an affordable price. NuVisions' patented high-speed pi-cell technology allows crisp, clear, and flicker-free images over the entire display. The lightweight glasses can be installed in seconds, fit over prescription glasses, and are fully compatible with all of today's stereo-ready wor
New Products
The Scientist Staff | Oct 26, 1997 | 5 min read
Manufactured by ChemLab (United Kingdom), Tubee's provide sample identification of microcentrifuge tubes, cryovials, test tubes, chromatography samples, and other low-volume laboratory tubes and disposables. These smear-resistant labels have a strong, permanent label adhesive applied to both rectangles and dots, and are suitable for use at low temperatures up to 80°C, making them ideal for both freezer and incubator applications. Tubee's need no special marking device. The Dot Pack cont
New Products
The Scientist Staff | Sep 1, 1997 | 2 min read
Double Transgenic Mice Assist Researchers In Cardiovascular Disease Studies The Taconic (Germantown, NY) CETP/ApoB100 Double Transgenic rodent model, developed by Chrysalis DNX Transgenic Sciences Inc. (Princeton, NJ) expresses both cholesteryl ester transfer protein and apolipoprotein B100, resulting in human-like high-density lipoprotein (HDL) and low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol levels. This model is useful for identifying and evaluating compounds to treat hypercholesterolemia or H
New Products
The Scientist Staff | Aug 17, 1997 | 3 min read
And Fixation/Permeabilization Kits Pharmingen (San Diego, CA) provides a wide variety of cytokine and chemokine specific antibodies directly labeled with FITC or PE for detection of intracellular cytokines or chemokines by Flow Cytometry. These antibodies are valuable tools for analysis of the roles played by different cytokines in mediation of inflammatory and specific immune responses. To enhance the utility of these cytokine or chemokine specific antibodies, Pharmingen has recently introdu
New Products
The Scientist Staff | Jul 6, 1997 | 3 min read
The OlymPix Camera line includes nine cameras differing in resolution, imaging speed, and other performance aspects. OlymPix cameras have an array of low-light-level imaging detectors, which, according to the company, allow for high-resolution detection of fluorescent and luminescent probes for optical reporters of most light-emitting probes currently available. Models range from 12-bit to 16-bit image capture with control over integration time, binning, and subarray readout using the Windows
New Products
The Scientist Staff | Jun 22, 1997 | 2 min read
The Eppendorf Pipet Helper is designed for use with glass and plastic pipets to aid filling and dispensing. Vacuum is applied by a slide lever, reportedly eliminating hand stress caused by the conventional "squeeze bulb" apparatus. The product enables one-handed control of aspiration, dispensing, and vacuum. Features include a lightweight handle; single rocker-switch for control of aspiration and delivery; and a disposable, in-line filter. The device holds 0.1 ml to 100 ml pipets. The filter
New Products
The Scientist Staff | Jun 8, 1997 | 1 min read
The DU Series 500 UV/Vis Spectrophotometers feature interchangeable sampling modules, enabling the user to reconfigure the system. Each system comes with a complete set of application programs. Two models are available. The DU 520 is suitable for single- and multiple-wavelength analysis, wavelength scanning, spectral manipulation, time-based kinetic/rate determination, and single-component analysis for concentration determination. The DU 530 offers all the features of the 520 model, plus applic
New Products
The Scientist Staff | May 25, 1997 | 3 min read
The Liposomat is designed for the preparation of reproducible, size-homogeneous, unilamellar, and stable liposomes in volumes of 3 ml to 100 ml. The liposomes can be prepared with virtually any lipid; desired biomolecules can be both encapsulated and coated on liposomes. The instrument has two serpentine channels superimposed on each other, separated by a membrane. Each channel has a volume of 3 ml and a length of 3 meters. Mixed lipid/detergent micelles are run in one of the channels while t
New Products
The Scientist Staff | Apr 27, 1997 | 4 min read
Monoclonal Antibody Production System: The Cell-Pharm System 100 is designed for research-scale production of monoclonal antibodies, viruses, and recombinant proteins in a benchtop operation. It is intended for laboratories that screen cell lines in feasibility programs or scale up operations of biomolecules. Using hollow fiber bioreactor technology, the system is capable of producing 50 mg to 250 mg of antibodies in a month, according to the company, while eliminating concentration steps as
New Products
The Scientist Staff | Mar 30, 1997 | 3 min read
The Hach DRELs (direct-reading environmental laboratories) constitute a line of 12 new portable laboratories. They are equipped with the Portable Datalogging DR/2010 Spectrophotometer and other features needed to run water-quality tests. Users can choose from 12 application-oriented configurations or customize a DREL based on individual testing requirements. The spectrophotometer is powered by batteries or line power. It includes preprogrammed calibrations for more than 120 common water-qual
New Products
The Scientist Staff | Feb 16, 1997 | 3 min read
Quantix is a cooled, charge-coupled device (CCD) camera designed to deliver low read noise at readout rates of 5 million pixels per second and provide the image quality, linearity, and sensitivity required for time-resolved and/or low light environments. Three imaging modes are offered: high sensitivity, to detect weak signals; high dynamic range, to measure bright and dim signals within the same image; and high signal-to-noise ratio, for bright-field imaging. The camera is cooled to eliminat
New Products
The Scientist Staff | Feb 2, 1997 | 9 min read
The ABI PRISM 877 Integrated Thermal Cycler complements Perkin-Elmer Applied Biosystems' offerings for DNA sequencing and analysis, which include instrumentation, reagents, and data-management products. The 384-well thermal cycler is integrated with a robot capable of pipetting extremely low volumes necessary for both polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing reactions, enabling these operations to be carried out on a single platform. Users may choose to run preprogrammed protocols or c
New Products - The Scientist - January 20, 1997
The Scientist Staff | Jan 19, 1997 | 6 min read
For Detecting Pathogen-Specific PCR Products The DNA Catcher Plate System includes a line of 96-well oligo plate assays for the detection of pathogen-specific polymerase chain reaction (PCR) products. Kits include HIV, HBV, HCV, HCMV, HSV, VZV, HHV-6, Borrelia burgdorferi, and custom applications. The company's method for attaching a high-density capture probe to a 96-well microtiter plate allows single-copy detection of amplified DNA in a reverse dot blot format. Amplification of the target
New Products
The Scientist Staff | Jan 5, 1997 | 3 min read
The Model 211D incubator, with a 1.6-cubic-foot chamber, is the smallest in the company's line. It has a temperature range of ambient 5°C to 95°C, making it useful for a variety of applications, including growing cultures and hybridization. The Smart Chek Temperature Control system regulates the incubator's temperature with a claimed accuracy and stability of 0.1°C. The user can adjust an independent safety thermostat to take control if the interior temperature rises as little
New Products
The Scientist Staff | Dec 8, 1996 | 6 min read
Column Thermostat For HPLC The Mistral HPLC (high-performance liquid chromatography) column thermostat uses forced heat air exchange to control temperatures with a claimed accuracy of better than ±0.1°C. It fits with any HPLC system and offers flexible positioning of inlet and outlet tubing. The thermostat accommodates multiple columns and allows the injection valve to be placed inside the thermostat. It is available in two primary models: as a column heater with a temperature range
New Products
The Scientist Staff | Nov 24, 1996 | 3 min read
Jule Unveils Dual-Piston Gradient Former The J5 Model gradient former is designed for pouring polyacrylamide gradient minigels or for pouring sucrose gradients into small centrifuge tubes up to 5 ml in total volume. The dual-piston design is intended to keep the fluid level in each chamber equal during gradient formation, regardless of the differences in density or viscosity of the two fluids being mixed. A trapped air bubble will not stop the flow, unlike gravity flow types, the company asse
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT