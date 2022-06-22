Announcing Words for Nerds, a New Game from The Scientist

ABOVE: The Scientist Staff

Living the life scientific has never been easy: papers to write, grants to extend, meetings, meetings, and more meetings. Take a few minutes for yourself with this challenging but fun game that will exercise your brain while giving you a break from the daily grind. We are thrilled to introduce our new cortex tickler, Words for Nerds, and invite you all to puzzle, play, and share. The idea is simple: think Wordle with a scientific twist. You’ll have six guesses to get the science-related, five-letter-word of the day. And if you’re feeling frisky, you can choose “Hard Mode” in the settings to guess a six-letter word.

You deserve to take a break! Click here to play Words for Nerds, share your score, and challenge your friends and colleagues to play along with you.