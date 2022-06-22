Announcing Words for Nerds, a New Game from The Scientist
Like playing Wordle? You’ll love Words for Nerds, which centers on scientific jargon and will challenge your brain every day.
Jun 22, 2022
Living the life scientific has never been easy: papers to write, grants to extend, meetings, meetings, and more meetings. Take a few minutes for yourself with this challenging but fun game that will exercise your brain while giving you a break from the daily grind. We are thrilled to introduce our new cortex tickler, Words for Nerds, and invite you all to puzzle, play, and share. The idea is simple: think Wordle with a scientific twist. You’ll have six guesses to get the science-related, five-letter-word of the day. And if you’re feeling frisky, you can choose “Hard Mode” in the settings to guess a six-letter word.
You deserve to take a break! Click here to play Words for Nerds, share your score, and challenge your friends and colleagues to play along with you.