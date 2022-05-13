Enter Our Annual Top 10 Innovations Contest

ABOVE: Image by The Scientist Staff

The Scientist’s annual Top 10 Innovations competition showcases the most transformative and useful advances in life science techniques and products. From disruptive sequencing tech to novel twists on tried-and-true methods, each year’s winners represent the vanguard technologies poised to propel biomedical research forward. We want to hear from you: whether you are an individual tinkering away at the bench or a company with a dedicated R&D team, tell us what you have brought to market in the past year that could benefit the life sciences.

Take two minutes to submit your product or technique for consideration in this year’s competition. The submission window will close Monday, July 18, so enter now!

We started the Top 10 Innovations competition more than a decade ago, and over the years we’ve feted some pretty neat products. Last year, our independent panel of expert judges chose winning technologies that included a miniaturized microscopy platform, a microfluidic organ-on-a-chip system, a single-cell spatial genomics instrument, and a CRISPR-based SNP detector. As we’ve witnessed in years past, our Top 10 Innovations winners don’t just make a splash when they come on the scene, they tend to have a long-lasting and profound effect on research and often on public health.

We’re eager to see what products you bring to our attention this year. Just make sure that the product you’re entering was released after August 1, 2021, and complete a brief questionnaire.

To learn more about the history of our Top 10 Innovations competition, read all about previous winners.