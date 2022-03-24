Genome Spotlight: Christmas Island Rat (Rattus macleari)

ABOVE: An early scientific illustration of a Christmas Island rat (originally given the name Mus macleari) Joseph Smit; Proc Zool Soc Lond, 1887

Rats once ruled Christmas Island, a 135-square-kilometer isle about 350 kilometers south of Indonesia’s Java. While chubby bulldog rats (Rattus nativitatis) roamed the island’s forest floors, it was Christmas Island rats (Rattus macleari), with their long, thick fur and rounded ears, that truly had the run of the place. According to British paleontologist Charles William Andrews, who wrote a monograph about his 1897 observations of the island, “swarms” of them appeared everywhere as soon as the sun set. Yet the last documented sighting of the species would occur a mere 18 years later. By 1908, the rats were extinct, likely the victims of a disease brought to their shores by stowaway brown rats (Rattus rattus).

Such losses were once considered irreversible. But now, with ever-improving genetic technologies, researchers are exploring the possibility of de-extinction, which can involve resurrecting a species by engineering the genome of a living species to match its long-lost kin. The recency of the Christmas Island rat’s demise, as well as its somewhat close genetic relation to extant species, make it an excellent case study for the feasibility of such projects, researchers write in a March 9 Current Biology paper.

The first step toward editing the animal back to life is assembling a high-quality genome sequence. So the team obtained skin samples from Christmas Island rat pelts, originally collected between 1900 and 1902, from the Oxford University Museum of Natural History. Given the age of the samples, the team employed short-read Illumina and BGISeq sequencing, which are ideal for degraded DNA, and rather than assembling the genome de novo, the researchers mapped the short reads they obtained to the Norway rat (Rattus norvegicus) genome. The paper’s authors deemed Norway rats an ideal candidate for editing to resurrect the Christmas Island rat because they’re close kin of the extinct species, with an estimated divergence time of 2.6 million years, plus there is an “excellent quality” reference genome for the species.

The constructed genome was missing sizable chunks. It had an average of 60.81x coverage, but only mapped to 95.15 percent of the Norway rat sequence. The researchers estimate that 2,500 of the Christmas Island rat’s roughly 34,000 genes are missing from the assembly. Poor DNA quality—which resulted in nearly 1 percent of the bases being ambiguous, as well as very short average read lengths (nearly half were 50 base pairs or less)—likely contributed to the sequences’ unmappability, the authors note, but further comparisons among living rat species suggested that divergence between the two genomes was a major factor in the apparent gaps. Roughly one-quarter of the missing genome sequence likely consisted of genes, and coverage analyses revealed that immune and olfactory genes had particularly low coverage. The authors write that “it is clear that the non-random distribution of these genes would have consequences for the resulting biology of the reconstructed animals, potentially precluding reintroduction of the species to its original environment.”

The extent of missing DNA surprised experts in the field, Science reports. Douglas McCauley, an ecologist at the University of California, Santa Barbara, who was not involved with the study, tells the outlet that it “shows both how wonderfully close—and yet—how devastatingly far” researchers are from actually reviving extinct species. “We could make something, but it seems clear it will never be a Christmas Island rat,” he notes. “In which case, what is the point?”

It’s possible improving technologies could lead to more-complete ancient genomes, and thus greater success in recreating extinct species—but even still, some experts question whether de-extinction is a worthy endeavor. “As a science, it’s awesome,” coauthor Tom Gilbert, an evolutionary biologist at the University of Copenhagen, tells Science News. However, he wonders “is this the best use of the money in a world where we can’t keep our rhinos alive?”

