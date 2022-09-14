Independent FDA Advisory Panel Recommends Approving ALS Drug

ABOVE: ALS attacks the nerve cells needed for walking and speaking. © ISTOCK.COM, KOTO_FEJA

Apanel of independent advisers to the FDA voted Wednesday (September 7) to recommend the agency approve a novel therapy to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, otherwise known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. The drug, called AMX0035, had previously been rejected by the same group earlier in the year, but new evidence presented by the company that developed it, Massachusetts-based Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, prompted a surprising reversal that also comes amid an aggressive lobbying campaign by ALS patients and their families.

“We applaud and thank the FDA advisory committee for their vote to support approval of AMX0035 and we urge the FDA to swiftly approve,” the ALS Association says in a statement shared with the media. “Americans living with ALS cannot wait. We are grateful for the support of thousands of members of the ALS community who have strongly advocated for approval of AMX0035.”

ALS, a debilitating neurodegenerative disease that attacks the nerve cells needed for functions such as walking and talking, “moves rapidly, is 100% fatal and has no meaningful treatment,” Ben Wallace, an ALS patient, tells Reuters. On average, ALS patients live for only two to five years following their diagnoses. The FDA has already approved two drugs to treat ALS, but they are minimally effective in slowing the disease’s progression.

Amylyx cofounders Josh Cohen and Justin Klee, who are now cochief executives, first conceived AMX0035 more than a decade ago, The Washington Post reports, when the two were undergraduates at Brown University. AMX0035 combines a compound called sodium phenylbutyrate—used to treat rare liver disorders—alongside a nutritional supplement thought to protect neurons from damage. The treatment is taken orally in water or via a feeding tube.

At the first advisory panel meeting, convened in March by the FDA to discuss AMX0035, the group weighed evidence from a single clinical trial that included just 137 patients. The FDA typically requires at least two late-stage studies for approval, but will sometimes approve drugs with one study showing promising early results for severe illnesses. In that March meeting, Amylyx presented data suggesting that the drug could slow the progression of the disease. The first trial found that the drug was associated with a 25 percent decline in the loss of functions such as walking, talking, and cutting food, while a follow-up study found that patients who took the drug lived an average of six months longer than those who did not, the Post reports. But an internal review by the FDA concluded that the data, along with additional analyses submitted by the company, “may not be persuasive enough to warrant approval,” STAT reports. The final vote was 6-4 against recommending the drug for FDA approval. Health Canada, the regulatory body for food and drug safety in that country, granted conditional approval for AMX0035 in June.