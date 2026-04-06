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NIH Funding Led to a 250 Percent Economic Return on Investment

Research advocacy group United for Medical Research reported that NIH grant money stimulated the US economy, but certain funding mechanisms may limit future benefits.

Written byShelby Bradford, PhD
| 3 min read
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Vector illustration of different people working in lab coats in a research laboratory.

Biomedical research funding stimulates local economic activity.

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Research funding does not just benefit the scientists who receive these grants. Instead, its economic benefits ripple through the community in the form of jobs and monetary exchanges. Despite a challenging year for biomedical research through funding freezes and grant cancellations, a recent report showed that this funding continued to power local economies in fiscal year (FY) 2025.

United for Medical Research (UMR), a coalition that promotes biomedical research funding, demonstrated how awards from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) increased economic activity through jobs and revenue. Using data from the NIH Research Portfolio Online Reporting Tools and the Bureau of Economic Analysis, they showed that for every one dollar the NIH spent on research funding, it generated more than $2.50 in economic activity. The report also highlighted how multi-year funding reduced the number of awarded grants from the agency, leading to fewer funded researchers per budget cycle.

Research Funding Promoted the US Economy in FY2025

Map of the US with states color-coded based upon their economic activity from NIH funding. The legend at the bottom indicates that dark red states that generated between $100 million and $499 million. Light red indicates states generating between $500 million and $999 million in economic activity. Medium red represents states creating between $1 billion and $4.99 billion, while states in teal made more than $5 billion in economic activity. Only California, Texas, New York, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts had economic returns of more than $5 billion.

Across the US, NIH research grants awarded in fiscal year (FY) 2025 stimulated local economies.

Adapted from UMR 2026 Annual Economic Report; Erin Lemieux

In FY2025, which ran from October 1, 2024 to September 30, 2025, the NIH awarded more than $36 billion in research funds to US scientists. UMR estimated that these research dollars contributed more than $94 billion to the US economy through paychecks that employees used on goods and services, the purchase of lab supplies, and investments in research and technology infrastructure. Most states saw an increase of at least $100 million to their local economies, while some saw as much as a $5 billion increase in circulation.

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Research funding also stimulated jobs in every state in the nation, creating anywhere from a couple hundred to tens of thousands of jobs. Across the country, NIH awards supported more than 390,000 positions.

“There is no investment more worthwhile than our nation’s investment in biomedical research,” said Senator Susan Collins, the chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, in a social media post related to NIH funding.

Bar graph showing how multi-year funding impacted total US grant funding and the total number of awards made by the NIH in red bars with the Y-axis representing percents decreasing down to -10 percent.

Although the total amount of NIH research funding in FY2025 was only 1 percent lower than that of FY2024, the number of grants funded decreased by 8.6 percent as a result of the agency using a multi-year funding mechanism.

Adapted from UMR 2026 Annual Economic Report; Erin Lemieux

Despite delays in grant reviews and fund disbursement, the NIH successfully spent its full budget for FY2025. To do this, though, the agency used multi-year funding, in which it pays out the full grant award in one year instead of in yearly increments for the full term of the grant.

When the agency sends more funds to a single grant, fewer researchers are funded overall. This led to a nearly nine percent decrease in the number of grants that received funding in FY2025 compared to FY2024. Similarly, the use of multi-year funding decreased the NIH funding rate, or the number of successfully funded researchers per grant cycle, to 17 percent, the lowest level in three decades. UMR expressed concerns about how these lower rates limit research progress.

The Outlook for Research Funding in 2026 Has Potential and Obstacles

“Even amid funding disruptions last year, NIH research continued to deliver extraordinary value for patients and communities across the country,” said Caitlin Leach, the president of UMR said in a press release on the report. “The return on investment is undeniable—but maintaining that return requires strong and stable NIH funding.”

In February, the US budget allocated $47.2 billion to the NIH. While many researchers expressed optimism at this support, others remained hesitant given previous challenges and new changes to grant funding mechanisms. Additionally, although Congress capped the amount of multi-year funding that could be allowed by the agency, the NIH will be able to use this funding mechanism in FY2026 to the same extent as in FY2025.

The impacts of these new policies and this budget are yet to be seen, but the value of NIH research funding to the economy is evident.

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Meet the Author

  • Shelby Bradford, PhD

    Shelby Bradford, PhD

    Shelby is an Associate Editor at The Scientist. She earned her PhD in immunology and microbial pathogenesis from West Virginia University, where she studied neonatal responses to vaccination. She completed an AAAS Mass Media Fellowship at StateImpact Pennsylvania, and her writing has also appeared in Massive Science. Shelby participated in the 2023 flagship ComSciCon and volunteered with science outreach programs and Carnegie Science Center during graduate school. 

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