The Scientist Staff | Dec 1, 2003 | 2 min read

Off The Cuff | What Is It About Research That Makes You Smile? Knowing that for every answer you find, 10 more questions are revealed. Now that's job security. --Heather Kiefer, Intelligent Medical Devices, Cambridge, Mass. Every action has an equal and opposite reaction--the third law of physics. As it applies to research: For every brilliant discovery there's an equally stupid mistake. For example, one can spend months purifying a protein, only to spill it on the floor looking at one's