Home
Online First
Online First
Child Receives Transgenic Skin
Ruth Williams
| Jan 1, 2018
| 4 min read
A combination gene-and-cell therapy has given a boy with a grievous skin disease a new lease on life, and resolved a dermatology debate to boot.
Fast-Tracking Sexual Maturation
Ruth Williams
| Nov 1, 2017
| 4 min read
The brains and bodies of young female rats can be accelerated into puberty by the presence of an older male or by stimulation of the genitals.
Lipids Take the Lead in Metastasis
Amanda B. Keener
| Jan 20, 2017
| 3 min read
Researchers find diverse ways that the molecules can regulate cancer’s spread.
Opinion: Toot Your Horn
Jordan Gaines Lewis
| Oct 6, 2016
| 4 min read
Why (and how) scientists should advocate for their research with journalists and policymakers
Opinion: How to Avoid Legal Problems in Collaborative Research
Catherine Coombes
| Aug 31, 2016
| 4 min read
A patent dispute over CRISPR highlights the need for scientists to agree on IP ownership early.
Two-Way Traffic
Anna Azvolinsky
| Apr 1, 2016
| 3 min read
In mice, malignant cells genetically modified to express an anticancer cytokine home in on tumors and reduce their growth.
Opinion: Pay-to-Play Publishing
Kailash Gupta
| Sep 3, 2015
| 3 min read
Online scientific journals are sacrificing the quality of research articles to make a buck.
Funding Research in Africa
Paula Park
| Jan 1, 2015
| 6 min read
The ongoing Ebola epidemic in West Africa is drawing more money to study the virus, but what about funding for African science in general?
The Ocular Microbiome
Rina Shaikh-Lesko
| Oct 1, 2014
| 4 min read
Researchers are beginning to study in depth the largely uncharted territory of the eye’s microbial composition.
Banking on iPSCs
Kerry Grens
| Sep 1, 2014
| 5 min read
A flurry of induced pluripotent stem cell banks are coming online, but they face significant business challenges.
Caught on Camera
The Scientist
Staff
| May 1, 2014
| 1 min read
Selected Images of the Day from www.the-scientist.com
