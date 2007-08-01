Opinion (old)

ADVERTISEMENT
Sexual Politics and Science: Two Predicaments
Alexander McPherson and May C. Morris | Apr 1, 2009 | 5 min read
A Matter of Conscience Editor's Note (March 31). The April issue of The Scientist includes an Opinion entitled "A Matter of Conscience" in which Alexander McPherson laid out his objections to sexual harassment training at the University of California at Irvine. In the meantime McPherson has participated in the training, for reasons given in the update below. The Opinion article follows the update. My conflict with the University of Califo
The Economic Stimulus and Science
Alastair J.J. Wood | Mar 1, 2009 | 3 min read
A fixed percentage of a country's GDP should be committed to research.
Time for an IP Share Market?
James Lyons-Weiler | Feb 1, 2009 | 3 min read
Direct investment in market-valued intellectual property could drive translational success.
Tackling Human Resources in Africa
Odile Oukem-Boyer, Appolinaire Djikeng, Giulia Cappelli, and Pierre Fouda | Jan 1, 2009 | 3 min read
How one institute leverages overseas talent to develop its research strategy.
Disease Prevention in Islamic Countries
Ali Ardalan, Kawkab Shishani, Abdel Belal, Kuntoro, Ghada Ahmad for the OIC NCD | Nov 1, 2008 | 2 min read
A network of international experts is setting up a Supercourse to meet the challenge.
What Makes Science 'Science'?
James Williams | Oct 1, 2008 | 3 min read
Trainee teachers don't have a clue, and most scientists probably don't either. That's bad news.
Foundation-led Drug Discovery
Robert E. Pacifici and David P. Rankin | Sep 1, 2008 | 3 min read
Virtual biotechs target and develop translational research.
More Women at the Top
Katharine A. Gleason, Rosalyn C. Richman, Page S. Morahan | Aug 1, 2008 | 3 min read
One program's success in preparing and sustaining women for leadership in the sciences.
A Head Start
Justin Jefferson | Aug 1, 2008 | 3 min read
How an undergraduate internship helped a student from the projects explore his love of science.
Mobilizing Students for Change
Sandeep P. Kishore | Jul 1, 2008 | 3 min read
An organization focused on neglected diseases links trainees North and South.
Academic Medicine to the Rescue
J. Lynn Rutkowski and Giora Z. Feuerstein | Jun 1, 2008 | 3 min read
Full partnerships with industry are spawning a new era of translational medicine.
When Collaborations Compete
Stewart Lyman | May 1, 2008 | 4 min read
What to do when you know two scientists are competing with each other, and they don't.
What About Congress?
Michael Stebbins | Apr 1, 2008 | 4 min read
Electing a proscience president is only half the battle.
Translational Disconnect
Alan Walton and Frederick Frank | Mar 1, 2008 | 5 min read
Bioscience innovation is in crisis. What can we do about it?
How to Teach Research Ethics
C. Neal Stewart, Jr., and J. Lannett Edwards | Feb 1, 2008 | 3 min read
Two scientists - neither bioethicists - describe the best course they've ever taught.
Is the US Party Over?
Robert Palazzo | Jan 1, 2008 | 3 min read
The country's fading dominance in life sciences research spells trouble for the whole world.
Discrimination in Academia
Frank L. Douglas | Oct 1, 2007 | 7 min read
A faculty member and administrator who resigned over conditions at MIT speaks out.
Can YouTube Save the Planet?
Reuben Clements, David Bickford, and David J. Lohman | Sep 1, 2007 | 3 min read
Pooling videos can provide instant evidence of global environmental problems.
The Perils of Industrialization
Andr?s Asz?di | Aug 1, 2007 | 3 min read
How the industrialization of academic science has ruined research, and what we can do about it.
A New Paradigm for NIH Grants
Nejat DÃ¼zgÃ¼nes and Nejat DÃ¼zgÃ¼nes | Aug 1, 2007 | 3 min read
Giving out smaller grants, but for larger periods of time, will fix a system in distress.
