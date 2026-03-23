Optimal Inoculations: Preparing and Propagating Suspension Cultures

Mammalian suspension cell cultures enable complex biomolecule production, but preparing an optimal inoculum or seed culture can be challenging. Maintaining sterile culture conditions, carefully timing passage points, and optimizing bioreactor speeds are all essential for seed train success.
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- Which parameters are crucial for preparing the inoculum or seed culture
- How to carry out seed trains in shake flasks and stirred-tank bioreactors
- Common cell culture challenges and solutions concerning seed trains