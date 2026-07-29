Optimizing NGS Library Preparation for Reliable Sequencing Data

This webinar, brought to you by Covaris, will be hosted live and available on-demand.

Tuesday, September 15, 2026

11:00 AM - 12:00 PM ET

Generating high-quality next-generation sequencing (NGS) data depends on more than sequencing alone. Sample collection, nucleic acid extraction, fragmentation, library preparation, and quality control each influence library complexity, sequencing performance, and downstream analyses. Optimizing these upstream workflows can help reduce failed runs, minimize bias, and improve confidence in genomic data generated from a wide range of sample types.

In this webinar, Lia Abarzua, Applications Scientist at Covaris, will discuss practical strategies for optimizing NGS library preparation workflows from sample input through sequencing-ready libraries. The session will examine key quality metrics—including DNA Integrity Number (DIN), RNA Integrity Number (RIN), and DV 200 —along with fragmentation approaches, library quality assessment, and workflow optimization for challenging specimens such as formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) and low-input clinical samples. Attendees will also learn how integrated collection, extraction, and library preparation workflows can improve sequencing consistency across whole genome, whole exome, and whole transcriptome applications.

Topics to be covered

Sample quality metrics for successful library preparation

DNA and RNA fragmentation strategies

Mechanical versus enzymatic fragmentation

Library quality control and validation

Optimizing NGS workflows

Working with FFPE and low-input samples

Whole genome, exome, and transcriptome sequencing workflows

Reducing GC bias and duplicate reads