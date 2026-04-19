Organ-Chips Accelerate Smarter Drug Decisions

As drug developers seek models that better predict human outcomes, Organ-Chip systems have gained traction as a physiologically relevant alternative to traditional approaches. These microengineered platforms integrate human cells, dynamic mechanical forces, and controlled microenvironments to mimic organ-level function in vitro. Positioned between early screening and in vivo testing, Organ-Chips enable more informed decisions about candidate progression and mechanistic risk.

Lorna Ewart, PhD

Chief Scientific Officer

Emulate

In this Innovation Spotlight, Lorna Ewart, the chief scientific officer at Emulate, discusses how innovations in throughput, standardization, and regulatory engagement are expanding organ-chips’ role beyond exploratory research. In particular, Emulate’s Liver-Chip platform has been highly accurate when identifying drug-induced liver injury (DILI). These findings position the Liver-Chip as a promising tool for improving safety assessment and decision-making in drug development.

Where do Organ-Chip systems fit into the drug development pipeline, and what technologies are at the forefront?

A typical drug development pipeline is designed around the concept of a funnel. That is, at the earliest stages, scientists will be exploring thousands to millions of molecule fragments against a biological target to get an early read on efficacy and, potentially, safety. As the process matures, the number of early drug candidates tested decreases, so by the time the process reaches in vivo efficacy and safety testing in late lead optimization, only 2 to 3 candidates are likely to be at play. Organ-Chips fit best in the space between simple in vitro screening, often thought of as high-throughput, and the in vivo studies of late lead optimization. Used in this way, pharmaceutical companies can make informed internal decisions on candidate progression for their projects.

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More recently, the regulatory policy shifts encouraging Organ-Chips, a type of New Approach Methodologies (NAMs), have led to interest in pursuing regulatory qualification of the technology as a drug development tool (DDT). When used in this way, the DDT has a defined context of use that addresses a specific drug development need and can thus impact regulatory decisions. Emulate’s Liver-Chip was accepted into the US Food and Drug Administration’s ISTAND program to assess the potential of a small-molecule candidate drug to cause DILI when a prior structurally similar small-molecule has shown DILI in the clinic. In this case, it is proposed that a sponsor would include the Liver-Chip as part of the regulatory submission requesting first-in-human administration. Finally, Organ-Chips have been used internally by pharmaceutical companies to explore the mechanistic drivers of responses observed in the clinic that were not necessarily anticipated.

What specific features make organ-chip systems different from traditional 2D cultures or spheroids/organoids?

Organ-Chips have evolved at the intersection of design, engineering, and biology. They seek to recreate the unique microenvironment that cells would see in vivo. For example, this includes the dynamic flow of cell culture media, mechanical forces to represent breathing or peristaltic motions, and carefully designed extracellular matrices, cell culture media formulation, and co-culture with cells that are also present in the functional unit being modeled. In other words, Organ-Chips recreate functionally relevant physiology rather than measure blunt endpoints that can be obtained from simple, more traditional 2D cultures, such as ATP depletion, live/dead, and cellular proliferation assays. Moreover, these traditional 2D cultures are usually only able to measure one endpoint at a time.

In contrast, an Organ-Chip enables scientists to conduct longitudinal experiments by sampling effluents over time or performing frequent image analysis. Spheroids and organoids are collections of cells that typically form ball-like structures. There is no organization of cells into specific layers, and for organs like the intestine, the luminal surface is on the outside of the organoid, making the study of drug transport more challenging. Given this self-organizing behavior, organoids can vary in size and shape, introducing variability when studying biological responses or drug effects. This latter feature has been the subject of great interest and is a major focus for new institutes such as the National Institutes of Health Standardized Organoid Modeling Center.

What were the biggest engineering hurdles that Emulate scientists faced when transforming organ-chip technology into an integrated benchtop instrument?

The first demonstration of the Organ-Chip capability was the recapitulation of the lung and its response to bacterial invasion.1 At this time, the scientists had separate tubing to provide the media flow and the vacuum to deliver stretch. This led to a highly manual process, with scientists running around six chips per experiment. When Emulate spun out of the Wyss Institute, the Zoë culture module was launched. Using a pressure-driven flow, Zoë eliminated the need for tubing for the media flow and the vacuum. Throughput doubled with Zoë, which contains two trays, each holding six chips. However, Zoë still needed to be placed inside a standard laboratory incubator to maintain the temperature, humidity, and CO 2 levels necessary for cell culture.

By following the path of development from the original manual approach and feedback from customers using Zoë, it was apparent that the throughput still needed to increase, the laboratory footprint was at a premium so a self-contained unit would be favorable, the workflow needed to be easier and amenable to automation, and the number of hours spent running any one experiment needed to be reduced. These requirements needed to be achieved while maintaining the same biological performance, but at scale.

These features led to the design and development of AVA, which is the first self-contained workstation that enables users to work with up to 96 chips, or emulations, under microfluidic flow in a fully controlled environment with real-time imaging and automation-friendly features such as the Society for Biomolecular Sciences (SBS) format consumables. Early proof-of-concept experiments in the Emulate laboratory or at an external laboratory demonstrated that Liver-Chip performance could be replicated at scale, which was highly encouraging.

Data from Emulate’s human Liver-Chip demonstrate robust detection of drug-induced liver injury, highlighting the value of human cell–based, microphysiological models in improving preclinical safety prediction. ©iStock, Rasi Bhadramani

How does Emulate’s new Liver-Chip platform capture aspects of hepatotoxicity that are often missed in conventional preclinical models?

The strength of Liver-Chip is that it combines four human primary cells, flow, and architecture in a way that preserves the basic function of a liver sinusoid. The published Liver-Chip work describes a quad-culture system with hepatocytes separated by a porous membrane from liver sinusoidal endothelial, Kupffer, and stellate cells. The model demonstrates the presence of bile canaliculi, indicating correctly polarized cells, an abundance of mitochondria, as well as typical endothelial and immune cell markers. Production of albumin and urea is concordant with levels expected in vivo. Emulate reported that the human Liver-Chip correctly identified 87 percent of small molecule drugs known to cause human DILI, with 100 percent specificity, across a blinded set of 27 drugs tested using 870 chips.2

Because each of these drugs had been in the clinic, they must have been tested on an animal. Thus, by extension, if the animal did identify a risk, it did not affect the decision to progress to the clinic. Of the drugs tested, Emulate was able to find public reports that totaled nearly 250 patient fatalities, which calls into question the ability of the animal to correctly predict the risk. It is known that there are species differences in metabolism and drug transporters, both of which are important mechanisms leading to DILI. Thus, using human cells in a physiologically appropriate microenvironment has led to the superiority of the Liver-Chip compared to the animal models within the drug set that was tested.

What quality control or standardization strategies are built into your platform to ensure consistent biological performance between runs and across labs?

The strategy Emulate employs involves considering standards at each step. For instance, Emulate’s Liver-Chip BioKit includes pre-qualified cells, validated protocols, and consumables manufactured at scale in accordance with strict quality control guidelines. The protocols also strongly recommend visually inspecting cells for maturation, attachment, morphology, and tight monolayer formation before the start of the study. The microfluidic instruments are qualified by trained engineers at the point of installation, and users are recommended to seek annual preventative maintenance checks.

How does increased throughput with Organ-Chip technology change the kinds of biological questions that researchers can ask?

Higher throughput changes the question from “Can I model this biology at all?” to “Can I explore it systematically?” With 96 independent chip samples, or emulations, in one run, researchers can compare many compounds, doses, donors, or perturbations side by side. That makes organ-chips useful not only for single-drug case studies but also for ranking drug candidates by safety and/or efficacy, mechanistic dissection, and statistically powered comparisons. It also makes time-resolved biology practical. AVA emphasizes daily imaging and repeated effluent sampling, producing thousands of data points per experiment. That means researchers can ask when toxicity begins, whether a signal is reversible, whether secreted biomarkers precede morphology changes, and how donor or treatment effects diverge over time.

Beyond liver applications, which organ systems or disease areas do you see as particularly well-suited for Organ-Chip approaches?

The strongest fits are areas where human-specific physiology matters and current models translate poorly, such as intestine-microbiome interactions, blood-brain barrier assessments, immuno-oncology, infectious disease, and cell or gene therapy safety. Emulate’s own portfolio of biokits spans brain, intestine, kidney, and liver. Across more than 140 publications, scientists have developed more than 35 applications covering additional organs such as bone marrow, lung-airway, lymph node, coronary artery, and vagina, to name a few.

Going forward, what will the relationship be between Organ-Chip technology, 2D cell culture, and animal models in drug development?

It will be complementary, but with a shifting center of gravity. 2D culture will remain the fastest and cheapest system for early screening and simple mechanism checks. Organ-Chips will increasingly sit in the middle: they are more human-relevant than 2D culture, more controllable than animals, and increasingly useful for translational questions, mechanistic safety, and candidate selection. Animal models will not disappear immediately, but they will be used more selectively where whole-organism pharmacology, immunology, or systemic integration is still required. At Emulate, we believe that Organ-Chips can co-exist with animal models and will ultimately improve decision-making for regulators and scientists tackling internal projects.