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OrganaBio Expands Rapid PBMC Processing to San Diego at Excellos Labs

OrganaBio launches time-sensitive PBMC isolation in San Diego, extending rapid clinical sample processing to one of the largest cell and gene therapy hubs in the country

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OrganaBio, LLC ("OrganaBio"), a manufacturer of Research- and cGMP-grade cells and blood-derived products and provider of cell isolation and cryopreservation services, today announced the opening of a new PBMC processing and cryopreservation laboratory at Excellos Labs in San Diego, further strengthening its nationwide network supporting cell therapy developers and clinical trial sponsors. The new laboratory marks the first expansion of services through Excellos Labs since OrganaBio’s May 2026 acquisition.

The launch expands time-sensitive PBMC isolation in the heart of one of the most concentrated advanced therapy ecosystems in the world. Positioned near the region’s leading research institutions, clinical research centers, and cell and gene therapy developers, the laboratory enables faster, more efficient support for Southern California clinical sites that require rapid processing of clinical trial samples.

With this expansion, sponsors can have cryopreserved samples within three to four hours of collection, a critical factor for maintaining cell viability and function. OrganaBio offers industry-leading turnaround times and exceptional quality metrics, with an average PBMC viability of 99.1% and PBMC recovery exceeding 2.9 x 106 /mL. That performance is driven by a rigorously trained team qualified across multiple internal and sponsor-specific SOPs.

OrganaBio’s operators routinely isolate PBMCs from leukopaks and whole blood in support of the company’s cellular starting material business, and they travel between sites to ensure consistency, reproducibility, and quality across the network. With the addition of Excellos Labs’ San Diego footprint, OrganaBio now operates three West Coast laboratories alongside its Miami headquarters, giving sponsors coast-to-coast coverage as their clinical programs scale and expand geographically.

“Standing up rapid PBMC processing at Excellos Labs means that sponsors running trials across Southern California can now access the same high-viability sample processing our partners rely on coast to coast, with no tradeoff between speed and quality,” said Justin Irizarry, CEO of OrganaBio. “This is only the first example of the many cross-organizational benefits we can leverage to enhance our partners’ experience, as we continue to merge operations between OrganaBio and Excellos Labs.”

With operations now spanning Miami, Irvine, the San Francisco Bay Area and San Diego, OrganaBio continues to build on its mission to accelerate access to high-quality donor materials and manufacturing solutions, supporting the rapid development and delivery of next-generation therapies.

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