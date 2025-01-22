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Instead of discarding used polyacrylamide gels, biochemist Palina Kot reshapes them into artworks that reflect the realities of scientific research.View this Issue
Explore how single-cell genotype-to-phenotype mapping can reveal clonal architecture and the functional consequences of somatic mutations in aging human tissues.
Explore how a scalable, primary cell-based 3D human skin organoid model supports studies of skin barrier biology, ultraviolet (UV) injury, and environmental stress responses in a physiologically relevant in vitro system.
Explore how analytical ultracentrifugation supports viral vector characterization and how it compares with complementary analytical techniques for gene therapy research.
Explore how immune cell populations are reshaped within the tumor microenvironment and how in vivo models can guide the development of next-generation combination immunotherapies.
OrganaBio launches time-sensitive PBMC isolation in San Diego, extending rapid clinical sample processing to one of the largest cell and gene therapy hubs in the country
New Vericheck ddPCR™ Kits Combine Highly Specific and Highly Sensitive DNA Detection and Quantification with the QX700™ System’s Seven-Color Multiplexing, Simplified Workflow, and Scalable Throughput
Projects in Cambridge UK, Vienna, and Hamburg widen access to work experience opportunities and inspire the next generation of scientists
The tailor-made comprehensive offering spans a diversified clinical and commercial portfolio of innovative modalities, including process intensification and drug product manufacturing