Axion Biosystems

Axion BioSystems

At Axion BioSystems, our goal is to help you capture the complex biology of your cells. Whether monitoring the kinetics of cellular growth and death or recording the activity of excitable cells; Axion BioSystems' live-cell assay technology can help you record it noninvasively, in real time, and with software tools to make analysis quick and painless.

Content by Axion BioSystems

Rendering of cells interacting, representing advanced cellular therapeutics and immunotherapy.

Evaluating On-Target, Off-Tumor Cardiotoxicity in CAR-T Therapies

An illustration of differently shaped human cells on a blue background.

Maestro TrayZ: Automated, Real-Time Cell Analysis for Drug Discovery

July digest cover
July 2026

Polyacrylamide Gels Turn into Mini Sculptures

Instead of discarding used polyacrylamide gels, biochemist Palina Kot reshapes them into artworks that reflect the realities of scientific research.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Mapping Clonal Mosaicism in Aging Tissues

Mapping Clonal Mosaicism in Aging Tissues

Mission bio
Advancing Skin Research With Scalable 3D Human Skin Organoids

Advancing Skin Research With Scalable 3D Human Skin Organoids

Lonza
Characterizing Gene Therapy Vectors With Analytical Ultracentrifugation

Characterizing Gene Therapy Vectors With Analytical Ultracentrifugation

Beckman Coulter
Understanding How the Tumor Microenvironment Reshapes Anti-Tumor Immunity

Understanding How the Tumor Microenvironment Reshapes Anti-Tumor Immunity

bioxcell

Products

Product News

DNA Script Logo

DNA Script expands access to on-demand DNA synthesis in India through distributor agreement with Imperial Life Sciences

Leica Logo

Leica Biosystems to Acquire StatLab

DeNovix Logo

DeNovix Releases CellGlow, the Instant Cell Viability Assay

OrganaBio Logo

OrganaBio Expands Rapid PBMC Processing to San Diego at Excellos Labs