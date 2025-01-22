Cellares Cellares is an Integrated Development and Manufacturing Organization (IDMO) focused on the automated, large-scale manufacture of cell therapies. The company provides global biopharmaceutical partners with development and commercial manufacturing services designed to address the capacity, consistency, and cost limitations of traditional, labor-intensive production models.

Cellares operates fully automated manufacturing and quality control platforms – Cell Shuttle™ for end-to-end cell therapy manufacturing and Cell Q™ for automated in-process and release testing – across its network of IDMO Smart Factories. These cGMP-compliant systems enable higher process reproducibility, improved manufacturing success rates, and up to approximately 10× higher throughput compared to conventional CDMO approaches with similar footprint and headcount.