Countable LabsCountable Labs is transforming how biology is measured— bringing single-molecule precision to cell and gene therapy, oncology, molecular diagnostics, and other applications that demand the highest analytical performance. Countable PCR delivers at least 10 times the sensitivity of conventional PCR, with dynamic range and quantitative accuracy that existing digital PCR and next-generation sequencing approaches have not achieved — enabling detection and quantification of rare targets with a level of confidence that fundamentally changes what's measurable. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., Countable Labs is privately held and backed by ARCH Venture Partners, F-Prime Capital, and Primer Ventures. Visit www.countablelabs.com to learn more or follow the company on LinkedIn or YouTube.Countable Labs’ current products are for Research Use Only.
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