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Countable Labs

Countable Labs is transforming how biology is measured— bringing single-molecule precision to cell and gene therapy, oncology, molecular diagnostics, and other applications that demand the highest analytical performance. Countable PCR delivers at least 10 times the sensitivity of conventional PCR, with dynamic range and quantitative accuracy that existing digital PCR and next-generation sequencing approaches have not achieved — enabling detection and quantification of rare targets with a level of confidence that fundamentally changes what's measurable. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., Countable Labs is privately held and backed by ARCH Venture Partners, F-Prime Capital, and Primer Ventures. Visit www.countablelabs.com to learn more or follow the company on LinkedIn or YouTube.Countable Labs’ current products are for Research Use Only.

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Image of a bright yellow noodle-like bacterial colony growing on an agar plate. There are three smaller white and mucoid colonies next to it.
June 2026

Contamination and the Curious Case of Noodlococcus

A group of microbiologists didn’t expect a noodle-like growth would turn into an online community that celebrated contamination.

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Make NGS Your BFF With Lunatic

Make NGS Your BFF With Lunatic

Unchained Labs
Scaling Human AT2 Cell Isolation for Translational Lung Research

Scaling Human AT2 Cell Isolation for Translational Lung Research

Miltenyi
Interpreting CRISPR Screens Through Protein-Level Biology

Interpreting CRISPR Screens Through Protein-Level Biology

Nomic Bio
Abstract illustration of cancer cell with DNA helix made of glowing neon particles

Translating Cancer Biomarker Research

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Tecan accelerates Data-Driven Lab journey with Agentic AI developments powered by NVIDIA

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Versant Diagnostics Expands Collaboration with Leica Biosystems as PRW Laboratories Becomes First to Deploy Aperio GT Elite Solution

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HighRes® and Cenevo Announce Co-Marketing Partnership to Accelerate the Agentic Connected Lab

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Leica Biosystems Launches AI-Powered Digital Pathology Solution in Europe, Middle East and Africa