Instead of discarding used polyacrylamide gels, biochemist Palina Kot reshapes them into artworks that reflect the realities of scientific research.View this Issue
Liquid handling automation and workflow design can help upstream preparation keep pace with sequencing capacity.
Learn how automated buffer exchange and sample concentration can improve throughput, reproducibility, and workflow integration for proteins, nucleic acids, and gene therapy vectors.
Explore how automated nucleic acid extraction supports clinical genomics workflows, including liquid biopsy, minimal residual disease monitoring, and non-invasive prenatal testing.
Learn how Organ-on-a-Chip technology supports human-relevant preclinical research and how Liver-Chip models can improve prediction of drug-induced liver injury while advancing New Approach Methodologies.
OrganaBio launches time-sensitive PBMC isolation in San Diego, extending rapid clinical sample processing to one of the largest cell and gene therapy hubs in the country
New Vericheck ddPCR™ Kits Combine Highly Specific and Highly Sensitive DNA Detection and Quantification with the QX700™ System’s Seven-Color Multiplexing, Simplified Workflow, and Scalable Throughput
Projects in Cambridge UK, Vienna, and Hamburg widen access to work experience opportunities and inspire the next generation of scientists
The tailor-made comprehensive offering spans a diversified clinical and commercial portfolio of innovative modalities, including process intensification and drug product manufacturing