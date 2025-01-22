Elegen

Elegen

Founded in 2017, Elegen is a leader in next-generation DNA manufacturing. The company’s mission: to eliminate the cloning bottleneck that has slowed the pace of genetic innovation for decades. By merging advanced microfluidics, proprietary chemistry, and automated engineering, Elegen has developed a cell-free DNA production platform that delivers high-complexity, clonal-grade DNA at unprecedented speeds and low costs. At the heart of Elegen’s innovation is its ENFINIA™ DNA platform. Traditional DNA synthesis often relies on slow, labor-intensive bacterial cell-based cloning, which can take weeks and frequently fails when tasked with difficult sequences like inverted terminal repeats (ITRs) or high GC content. Elegen’s technology bypasses these biological constraints entirely. Their microfluidic approach enables the rapid assembly of long, double-stranded DNA (up to 7kb) with a staggering accuracy rate of 99.999%. This allows researchers to move directly from digital sequence design to downstream experiments in as little as 6 to 8 business days. Led by a team of veterans from the genomics and diagnostics industries, the company’s impact spans the biopharma spectrum, providing critical infrastructure for the development of mRNA vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and personalized cancer treatments. Elegen is not just a supplier—it is a catalyst for the modern bioeconomy, empowering scientists to iterate faster and bring life-saving innovations to market sooner.

Content by Elegen

Modern laboratory with computers, microscopes, and other scientific equipment

Streamlined mRNA Synthesis with Linear DNA Templates

3D Rendering Spiral DNA Consist lines

ENFINIA™ Linear DNA - Cell Free Gene Synthesis

July digest cover
July 2026

Polyacrylamide Gels Turn into Mini Sculptures

Instead of discarding used polyacrylamide gels, biochemist Palina Kot reshapes them into artworks that reflect the realities of scientific research.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Automated liquid handler with a 96-well plate for sample or library preparation.

The Upstream Bottleneck in NGS Workflows

SPT Labtech Logo
Get Hooked on Automated Buffer Exchange with Lil' Tuna

Get Hooked on Automated Buffer Exchange with Lil' Tuna

Unchained Labs
Automating Nucleic Acid Extraction for Clinical Genomics

Automating Nucleic Acid Extraction for Clinical Genomics

Qiagen Logo
Scaling Organ-on-a-Chip Technology for Human-Relevant Drug Discovery

Scaling Organ-on-a-Chip Technology for Human-Relevant Drug Discovery

Emulate

Products

Product News

OrganaBio Logo

OrganaBio Expands Rapid PBMC Processing to San Diego at Excellos Labs

Bio-Rad Logo

Bio-Rad Launches Vericheck ddPCR Kits Compatible with QX700 Platform for Biopharma Quality Control and Cell and Gene Therapy Workflows

Eppendorf Logo

Eppendorf Focuses Outreach Programmes to Advance STEM Education in Europe

Lonza logo

Lonza Expands Strategic Collaboration with Leading US Biopharmaceutical Company