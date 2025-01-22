Elegen Founded in 2017, Elegen is a leader in next-generation DNA manufacturing. The company’s mission: to eliminate the cloning bottleneck that has slowed the pace of genetic innovation for decades. By merging advanced microfluidics, proprietary chemistry, and automated engineering, Elegen has developed a cell-free DNA production platform that delivers high-complexity, clonal-grade DNA at unprecedented speeds and low costs. At the heart of Elegen’s innovation is its ENFINIA™ DNA platform. Traditional DNA synthesis often relies on slow, labor-intensive bacterial cell-based cloning, which can take weeks and frequently fails when tasked with difficult sequences like inverted terminal repeats (ITRs) or high GC content. Elegen’s technology bypasses these biological constraints entirely. Their microfluidic approach enables the rapid assembly of long, double-stranded DNA (up to 7kb) with a staggering accuracy rate of 99.999%. This allows researchers to move directly from digital sequence design to downstream experiments in as little as 6 to 8 business days. Led by a team of veterans from the genomics and diagnostics industries, the company’s impact spans the biopharma spectrum, providing critical infrastructure for the development of mRNA vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and personalized cancer treatments. Elegen is not just a supplier—it is a catalyst for the modern bioeconomy, empowering scientists to iterate faster and bring life-saving innovations to market sooner.