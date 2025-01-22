The Scientist

A photo of (left to right) Constanze Depp, PhD, Sara Mederos, PhD, and Cheng Lyu, PhD at the 2025 Eppendorf & Science Prize for Neurobiology awards ceremony

From Circuits to Behavior: Early-Career Neuroscientists Awarded for Breakthrough Research

Top Innovations 2025

Shaping Science: Meet the 2025 Top Innovations Contest Winners

Abstract wireframe sphere with colorful dots and connecting lines representing the complex cellular and molecular interactions within the tumor microenvironment.

Exploring the Inflammatory Tumor Microenvironment 

Blue 3D rendered antibodies

Monoclonal Antibodies Power Scientific Innovation

An illustration of a tree composed of blue circuit board lines, symbolizing the use of AI to explore the tree of life.

Harnessing Artificial Intelligence to Fight Infectious Diseases

Futuristic 3D pyramid and geometric shapes floating in a cosmic scene representing spatial dimensions

Stellar Spatial Biology with 3D Multiomics

A tumor surrounded by an artistic conception of the tumor microenvironment.

From Barrier to Opportunity: Unlocking the Tumor Microenvironment

A scientist interacting with a node in an interconnected artificial neural network

Breaking Cross-Industry Barriers to Advance Companion Diagnostics

Photo of Vireo

Accelerating Live-Cell Discovery with Parallel Imaging

A photo of the Haystack MRD® blood collection kit.

Detecting Rare Cancer Markers to Inform Patient Care

Graphic representing a team of scientists, clinicians, and drug manufacturers working together to build a CRISPR therapy

How Teamwork Built a Customized CRISPR Gene Therapy

Product photo of PacBio’s VegaTM System.

Expanding HiFi Accessibility and Scientific Understanding

Antibodies block the interaction between PD-L1 (on the surface of a cancer cell) and PD-1 (on the surface of a T cell).

Studying Immune Checkpoint Signaling to Fight Cancer

Front and side views of Ultima Genomics’ UG100 Solaris™ genome sequencing platform.

High-Throughput and Cost-Effective Sequencing Takes Center Stage

Graphic of multiple neurons in pink and purple with glowing cell bodies

Reprogramming Immunity to Treat ALS

December digest cover image of a wooden sculpture comprised of multiple wooden neurons that form a seahorse.
December 2025, Issue 1

Wooden Neurons: An Artistic Vision of the Brain

A neurobiologist, who loves the morphology of cells, turns these shapes into works of art made from wood.

View this Issue

Driving Innovation with Cell Culture Essentials

Driving Innovation with Cell Culture Essentials







Exploring the Inflammatory Tumor Microenvironment 

An image of a DNA sequencing spectrum with a radial blur filter applied.

A Comprehensive Guide to Next-Generation Sequencing

BRANDTECH® Scientific Announces Strategic Partnership with Copia Scientific to Strengthen Sales and Service of the BRAND® Liquid Handling Station (LHS) 

