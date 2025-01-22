F2G

F2G is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with operations in the UK, US, and Austria focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies to treat potentially life-threatening invasive fungal infections. F2G has discovered and developed a completely new class of antifungal agents called the orotomides which selectively target a key enzyme in the de novo pyrimidine biosynthesis pathway. This is a completely different mechanism from that of the currently marketed antifungal agents and gives the orotomides fungicidal activity against a broad range of rare and resistant fungal mold infections.

Content by F2G

Graphic depicting a microscopic view of Aspergillus fungi

A New Antifungal Class Shows Promise Against Deadly Fungi

July digest cover
July 2026

Polyacrylamide Gels Turn into Mini Sculptures

Instead of discarding used polyacrylamide gels, biochemist Palina Kot reshapes them into artworks that reflect the realities of scientific research.

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Automated liquid handler with a 96-well plate for sample or library preparation.

The Upstream Bottleneck in NGS Workflows

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Get Hooked on Automated Buffer Exchange with Lil' Tuna

Get Hooked on Automated Buffer Exchange with Lil' Tuna

Unchained Labs
Automating Nucleic Acid Extraction for Clinical Genomics

Automating Nucleic Acid Extraction for Clinical Genomics

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Scaling Organ-on-a-Chip Technology for Human-Relevant Drug Discovery

Scaling Organ-on-a-Chip Technology for Human-Relevant Drug Discovery

Emulate

Products

Product News

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OrganaBio Expands Rapid PBMC Processing to San Diego at Excellos Labs

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Bio-Rad Launches Vericheck ddPCR Kits Compatible with QX700 Platform for Biopharma Quality Control and Cell and Gene Therapy Workflows

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Eppendorf Focuses Outreach Programmes to Advance STEM Education in Europe

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Lonza Expands Strategic Collaboration with Leading US Biopharmaceutical Company