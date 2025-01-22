FairJourney Bio

FairJourney Bio (FJBio) is a global partner dedicated to fast and effective antibody design for customers, providing high-quality service and technology provision across Antibody Screening, Engineering, Production, Biophysical and Biochemical Characterization, and Cell Line Development, amongst other areas.With more than a decade of expertise, the Company has served over 250 clients across Pharma, Biotech and Academia and contributed to more than 19 antibodies advancing to clinical stage development or the market. FJBio’s custom approach, spanning the entire “Gene to Clone to Patient” process, enables the team to deliver integrated, tailored and unique solutions for each client program.Since Partners Group, one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, invested in FJBio in 2024, the Company has focused on expanding its internal Machine Learning platform, including establishing a dedicated cryo-EM facility in San Diego to advance rational antibody design. In parallel, FJBio continues to strengthen its proprietary capabilities to enhance and upgrade the solutions offered to clients and partners.

Content by FairJourney Bio

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FairJourney Bio Opens Cryo-EM Structural Biology Facility in San Diego

July digest cover
July 2026

Polyacrylamide Gels Turn into Mini Sculptures

Instead of discarding used polyacrylamide gels, biochemist Palina Kot reshapes them into artworks that reflect the realities of scientific research.

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Research Resources

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eBooks

Understanding How the Tumor Microenvironment Reshapes Anti-Tumor Immunity

Understanding How the Tumor Microenvironment Reshapes Anti-Tumor Immunity

bioxcell
Accelerating AI-Guided Antibody Discovery in Under Five Weeks

Accelerating AI-Guided Antibody Discovery in Under Five Weeks

Twist Bio&nbsp;
Standardizing Oncology NGS for Biomarker-Ready Translational Research

Standardizing Oncology NGS for Biomarker-Ready Translational Research

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Repairing the Injured Nervous System With Stem Cells

Repairing the Injured Nervous System With Stem Cells

Biotium

Products

Product News

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OrganaBio Expands Rapid PBMC Processing to San Diego at Excellos Labs

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Bio-Rad Launches Vericheck ddPCR Kits Compatible with QX700 Platform for Biopharma Quality Control and Cell and Gene Therapy Workflows

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Eppendorf Focuses Outreach Programmes to Advance STEM Education in Europe

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Lonza Expands Strategic Collaboration with Leading US Biopharmaceutical Company