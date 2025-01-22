FairJourney Bio FairJourney Bio (FJBio) is a global partner dedicated to fast and effective antibody design for customers, providing high-quality service and technology provision across Antibody Screening, Engineering, Production, Biophysical and Biochemical Characterization, and Cell Line Development, amongst other areas.With more than a decade of expertise, the Company has served over 250 clients across Pharma, Biotech and Academia and contributed to more than 19 antibodies advancing to clinical stage development or the market. FJBio’s custom approach, spanning the entire “Gene to Clone to Patient” process, enables the team to deliver integrated, tailored and unique solutions for each client program.Since Partners Group, one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, invested in FJBio in 2024, the Company has focused on expanding its internal Machine Learning platform, including establishing a dedicated cryo-EM facility in San Diego to advance rational antibody design. In parallel, FJBio continues to strengthen its proprietary capabilities to enhance and upgrade the solutions offered to clients and partners.