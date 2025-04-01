the-scientist Logo
Image of a woman in a microbiology lab whose hair is caught on fire from a Bunsen burner.
April 1, 2025, Issue 1

Bunsen Burners and Bad Hair Days

Lab safety rules dictate that one must tie back long hair. Rosemarie Hansen learned the hard way when an open flame turned her locks into a lesson.

Explore new methods for generating macrophages from stem cells.

Differentiating Macrophages from iPSCs

Lonza
The Scientist Placeholder Image

Unlock Greater Insights from Blood Samples

Streck
Stem Cell Strategies for Skin Repair

Conceptual illustration of technologies used for next-generation biomarker research

Multiomics Hits with Biomarker Potential

Scale Biosciences logo

Products

Product News

Zymo Research Logo

Zymo Research Launches Research Grant to Empower Mapping the RNome

Magid Haddouchi, PhD, CCO

Cytosurge Appoints Magid Haddouchi as Chief Commercial Officer

Tecan Logo

Tecan expands portfolio for specialty diagnostics with an asset purchase relating to certain ELISA kits

MOBIUSCOPE

Singleron Biotechnologies Launches MobiuSCOPE: A Simple Solution for High-Throughput Full-Length Single Cell RNA Sequencing

