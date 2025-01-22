iXCells Biotechnologies iXCells Biotechnologies is a cell technology company delivering custom induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) services and predictive human disease models derived from ethically sourced patient and healthy donor tissues to support academic, pharmaceutical, and clinical research.Leveraging its iPSCore platform and extensive expertise in the preparation, handling, engineering and differentiation of iPSCs, iXCells delivers end-to-end patient-specific solutions for descriptive and functional cell characterization, compound screening and toxicology testing. Through the development of predictive models, iXCells is advancing the understanding of disease mechanisms and accelerating the discovery and development of precision medicines.