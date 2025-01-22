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iXCells Biotechnologies

iXCells Biotechnologies is a cell technology company delivering custom induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) services and predictive human disease models derived from ethically sourced patient and healthy donor tissues to support academic, pharmaceutical, and clinical research.Leveraging its iPSCore platform and extensive expertise in the preparation, handling, engineering and differentiation of iPSCs, iXCells delivers end-to-end patient-specific solutions for descriptive and functional cell characterization, compound screening and toxicology testing. Through the development of predictive models, iXCells is advancing the understanding of disease mechanisms and accelerating the discovery and development of precision medicines.

Content by iXCells Biotechnologies

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iXCells Biotechnologies Joins International Collaboration to Evaluate Chemotherapeutic Toxicity in Human Organoids

Stem cells floating around a double-stranded DNA helix

From 2D Cultures to Organoids: A New Era in Modeling

July digest cover
July 2026

Polyacrylamide Gels Turn into Mini Sculptures

Instead of discarding used polyacrylamide gels, biochemist Palina Kot reshapes them into artworks that reflect the realities of scientific research.

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Automated liquid handler with a 96-well plate for sample or library preparation.

The Upstream Bottleneck in NGS Workflows

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Get Hooked on Automated Buffer Exchange with Lil' Tuna

Get Hooked on Automated Buffer Exchange with Lil' Tuna

Unchained Labs
Automating Nucleic Acid Extraction for Clinical Genomics

Automating Nucleic Acid Extraction for Clinical Genomics

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Scaling Organ-on-a-Chip Technology for Human-Relevant Drug Discovery

Scaling Organ-on-a-Chip Technology for Human-Relevant Drug Discovery

Emulate

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Product News

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OrganaBio Expands Rapid PBMC Processing to San Diego at Excellos Labs

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Bio-Rad Launches Vericheck ddPCR Kits Compatible with QX700 Platform for Biopharma Quality Control and Cell and Gene Therapy Workflows

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Eppendorf Focuses Outreach Programmes to Advance STEM Education in Europe

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Lonza Expands Strategic Collaboration with Leading US Biopharmaceutical Company