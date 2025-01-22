Lab Thread

Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Silverstone Park, UK, Lab Thread Ltd develops next-generation software for life-science research laboratories. The platform addresses the challenge of fragmented workflows — where project management, lab operations and scientific data often live in separate silos. Lab Thread brings them together into a unified environment designed specifically for biologists.

Content by Lab Thread

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Lab Thread introduces Unified Lab Software Platform to streamline biological research

Cartoon of five scientists wearing lab coats while working on experiments and looking at data

Unifying Lab Workflows with a Digital Thread

Lab Thread

Lab Thread launches free version of Unified Lab Software Platform to accelerate academic research

July digest cover
July 2026

Polyacrylamide Gels Turn into Mini Sculptures

Instead of discarding used polyacrylamide gels, biochemist Palina Kot reshapes them into artworks that reflect the realities of scientific research.

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Automated liquid handler with a 96-well plate for sample or library preparation.

The Upstream Bottleneck in NGS Workflows

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Get Hooked on Automated Buffer Exchange with Lil' Tuna

Get Hooked on Automated Buffer Exchange with Lil' Tuna

Unchained Labs
Automating Nucleic Acid Extraction for Clinical Genomics

Automating Nucleic Acid Extraction for Clinical Genomics

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Scaling Organ-on-a-Chip Technology for Human-Relevant Drug Discovery

Scaling Organ-on-a-Chip Technology for Human-Relevant Drug Discovery

Emulate

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Product News

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OrganaBio Expands Rapid PBMC Processing to San Diego at Excellos Labs

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Bio-Rad Launches Vericheck ddPCR Kits Compatible with QX700 Platform for Biopharma Quality Control and Cell and Gene Therapy Workflows

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Eppendorf Focuses Outreach Programmes to Advance STEM Education in Europe

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Lonza Expands Strategic Collaboration with Leading US Biopharmaceutical Company